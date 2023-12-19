In 2020, Netflix claimed its users had watched over 2 billion hours of Adam Sandler content on the streamer, thanks to its $250 million deal with him. Since then, Sandler has been pretty unstoppable in terms of range. Just this year, he has portrayed a private detective, a father of two teenagers, and a lizard. It only makes sense that his next role will be somewhere not on Earth.

Sandler stars in Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi drama Spaceman, based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfar. The film follows Sander as an astronaut who is sent on a faraway mission and begins to learn more about himself and his relationships while in isolation. The movie also stars Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, and Isabella Rossellini.

It’s the latest dramatic role for Sandler, who gained popularity for being a certified Goofy Guy comedian. “I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know,” director Johan Renck told Tudum. “I don’t think people understand how [although] he may come across as funny and sweet and all that, he’s very intelligent, really smart, profound,” he added. He can also sing!

The movie is set to hit the streamer on March 1st. Here is the official synopsis:

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.

Netflix also dropped a teaser for the film, which features Sandler looking all spaceman-y. Check out the teaser above.