On the poster for her new movie, Somebody I Used to Know, Alison Brie can be seen running naked on a golf course. It’s a case of art imitating life, as the Community actress enjoyed [extremely Will Ferrell voice] going streaking. Still does, in fact.

“I certainly had a penchant for it in my college years,” Brie told People. “At CalArts I was a big streaker. And even in my adult life, I find it to be quite hilarious. I’m a very comfortable naked person. I love streaking. It’s so fun. It really makes me laugh. I always think it makes other people laugh. It’s just one of my favorite things.”

Brie, who co-wrote the movie with her husband Dave Franco, previously told Men’s Health that clothing was required only in the cafeteria at CalArts, so “I would exercise my right to be naked — taking a jog through school naked, or making my roommate laugh by hanging naked from the tree outside our dorm. It was funny to me. Kind of still is.” It’s like the Beastie Boys once said, you’ve gotta fight for your right to go party naked.

Here’s more on Somebody I Used to Know, which also stars Danny Pudi’s mustache:

On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally reminisces with her ex Sean and starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy, who reminds her of the person she used to be.

Somebody I Used to Know comes to Amazon Prime Video on February 10th.

(Via People)