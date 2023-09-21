Don’t you hate it when you meet a cute guy then start seeing the ghosts of your dead parents?

In All of Us Strangers, Adam (played by Andrew Scott, a.k.a. Hot Priest from Fleabag) and Harry (Oscar nominee Paul Mescal) begin a relationship following a chance encounter. As things begin to get serious, “Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and find himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents, appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before,” according to the official plot synopsis. The parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) appear to be supportive, but there’s a lot of grief and trauma to unpack here.

You can watch the trailer above.

“I’ve been more objective in how I’ve shot sex scenes in the past. Here, I really wanted to feel the subjective nature of having sex and what it feels like — the nervousness and the excitement and the physical sensation of being touched by someone else and what that does to you,” director Andrew Haigh told Vanity Fair about the intimate scenes between Scott and Mescal.

All of Us Strangers opens on December 22nd.