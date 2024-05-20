“Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen.”

With those seven words, Dakota Johnson made talk show history (by becoming one of the first celebrities to publicly call out Ellen DeGeneres on her bullsh*t). But the Suspiria star’s 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was important for another reason: it’s how Johnson met comedian Tig Notaro, who later asked the actress to star in her directorial debut, Am I OK?.

Am I OK? stars Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno (Devs, House of the Dragon) as Lucy and Jane, two best friends who think they know everything there is to know about each other until Lucy drops a secret: she’s a lesbian. “As Jane tries to help Lucy, their friendship is thrown into chaos,” the synopsis reads.

You can watch the charming trailer above.

“I took my whole coming out late story, and I used that, and I really based it on a real-life friendship with my best friend Jessica [Elbaum], who is also a producer on this movie,” Am I OK? writer Lauren Pomerantz told Entertainment Weekly. “I started writing it as a friendship movie based on our friendship. We had sort of a big fight, and then we’re friends again, but then simultaneously, I was struggling to come out. And so I realized that was the story that I really wanted to tell.”

Am I OK?, which was also directed by Stephanie Allynne, premieres on Max on June 6.