Back in 2016, American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis wrote an article for Town and Country about what serial killer Patrick Bateman would be up to now. “I think that if I had written the book in the past decade, perhaps Bateman would have been working in Silicon Valley,” he wrote. Easton Ellis imagined Bateman palling around with Mark Zuckerberg and using Tinder to find his next victim. We may soon find out, for better or worse.

Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider reports that Lionsgate is plotting “a new American Psycho movie” set in the modern day. That’s a departure from director Mary Herron’s 2000 film, which satirized the 1980s through Christian Bale’s Sports by Huey Lewis and the News-loving investment banker. Following that same formula would set the reboot/remake/whatever in the early 2010s.

Leaving aside the question of whether there should be a new American Psycho (look to American Psycho 2 to see how things can go terribly wrong), who should play Patrick Bateman in the remake? Social media has some ideas.

Make her Patrick Bateman https://t.co/1ahmPGRlAN — Tom Cecil (@scopgieb) February 25, 2024

i think we can all agree that jacob elordi is the perfect choice for patrick bateman https://t.co/anaP8d1wWK pic.twitter.com/kKhAVsE7vY — jacob elordi gifs (@elordigifs) February 25, 2024

lionsgate you have the opportunity of your life https://t.co/aIcTUR10RH pic.twitter.com/9767F5xTui — anita🎀 (@bosscomerx) February 24, 2024

But really, there’s only one choice.

i don't want this but if you simply must there's only one acceptable casting choice https://t.co/dDVWKsy5qU pic.twitter.com/w3XVUUPwwC — Television (@TVFarrell) February 24, 2024

If it’s not Glenn Howerton there would be no point to do this at all https://t.co/MgGw7KHJ0G pic.twitter.com/3Y0AUm6ur7 — Leonardo Dicaprio Crumbled Under my Wrath (@alexorlich) February 24, 2024

If the American Psycho remake gets Glenn Howerton the Oscar nomination he deserved for Blackberry, it will have all been worth it.

