A Rare Antics-Free Interview With Amy Ryan About ‘Lost Girls’ And ‘Worth’

I sent an email to a publicist there would be “no antics” this time around while interviewing Amy Ryan. She and I have had many laughs over the last ten years, starting as far back as Tom McCarthy’s Win Win. But this year at Sundance, Amy Ryan stars in two films with very serious, heartbreaking stories based on true life events.

In Liz Garbus’ Lost Girls (based on Robert Kolker’s book), Ryan plays Mari Gilbert, a mother who is trying to find her missing daughter, which uncovers a series of bodies from missing women who had allegedly been working as prostitutes. To this day, the serial killer hasn’t been found (there is literally a serial killer on Long Island and it gets very little attention because the victims are women of lower means) and the local police, as the film shows, have been, to be kind, inept. It’s a heartbreaking story that, hopefully, will shed light on the fact there’s a serial killer still on the loose and few people seem to care.

Her other film is Worth. Ryan plays Camille Biros who, along with Michael Keaton’s Kenneth Feinberg, are tasked by the United States government to come up with a value for every single victim from the attacks of September 11, 2001 so that the families are provided for. Yes, it was also an attempt to come up with a fair number in an effort to stop endless lawsuits, but the people behind the scenes were caught in the middle between grieving victims and a government that wanted these claims settled. It’s two very strong performances for Amy Ryan here at Sundance.

When Ryan entered the condo we were meeting at, she gave me a look and said, “Oh no.” Before she could even say something along the lines of, “We can’t goof around this time,” I swore to her, yes, there would be no antics. (But she also promised next time we would double the antics.)

I told Netflix to tell your publicist “no antics.”

[Laughs] Okay. Oh my God, I’m sorry I’m late.

I realize the subject matter of the two movies you are in, and I swear I told Netflix I’m not here for goofs.

[Turns to her publicist?] Do you know about our goofs? [He nods yes.] Every time!

I’m so happy Lost Girls was made because I live in New York and it’s crazy because there is literally a serial killer in Long Island who hasn’t been caught and no one seems to care.

Do you remember when this story happened in the news?

I do.

I do, too. Then it went away. What we’ve taken and what Liz [Garbus] has done beautifully in the film, it’s the story of Mari Gilbert as she is searching for her daughter and is met with a ton of resistance with the Suffolk County police department And that just drives her forward. She is kind of a dog with a bone. She doesn’t take no for an answer.

Did you go down any rabbit holes with this? Theories about the killer?

Yeah. I did quick internet searches. First of all, in our version, there was the post-scrawl that mentioned that Mari is no longer living.

Right, which just doesn’t seem fair. After all this…

The tragedy continues for this poor family. Then when I met Liz to talk about the script she kept saying, “Well, she would say this and she would say that.” I was like, “I’m sorry, I’m not following who you’re talking about.” She said, “Well, Mari.”

Oh, Liz had met Mari before she died?

I was like, “What? You knew her?” And she said, “Yes. She was involved in early days of the script development.” It’s very chilling. But in terms of research and rabbit hole, most of that was on set. Liz was so ensconced in this project for years. Even as late as when Netflix released the trailer, coincidentally, on the same day, the Suffolk County police department releases that they found new evidence.

I saw that. It was a belt with initials, right?

Yeah. I texted Liz and I was like, “Wow, new evidence?” She’s like, no, apparently that’s old evidence.

The movie makes it clear the police investigation is a clown car operation.

Yes. This dismissal of women. The dismissal of women in a lower economic class — that if they were a sex worker they must have had problems at home, they don’t want to be found. This is the narrative that they’re thinking. They’re not treated as humans, as sisters, mothers, daughters, wives. They’re called prostitutes and hookers. Even just the dismissive attitude of because they’re poor, who cares? Who cares about the poor, really? It’s infuriating. But my biggest hope is that this film is such a hit that the audience gets more and more interested in the story, past sitting in the movie theater. And they start creating some buzz and, who knows, maybe some justice finally comes to this family. All the families.