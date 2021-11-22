adele-30-Columbia-crop-top.jpg
Columbia
Movies

Emma Thompson And Emma Watson Had The Best Night Of Their Lives At The Adele Concert

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

As part of the promotional campaign for her stunning new album Billboard-topping album, 30, Adele hosted a TV concert special, An Audience with Adele, where she told stories, sang, and made two British ladies with the first name Emma lose their minds.

Here is Emma Thompson imploring the crowd to get up and dance:

And here is Emma Watson taking her advice:

Dance like no one is watching, even if millions of people are watching on ITV.

The crowd at An Audience with Adele included “friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen, and more,” but of all the famous people in attendance, the one Adele most wants to collaborate with is Daniel Kaluuya. “Obviously I’m not an actress, but I just think that you are the greatest actor. I really, really do. I am mesmerized by you and your work,” she said. The Oscar-nominated Get Out star is a great choice (and his reaction was priceless), but after seeing all the videos of Emma Thompson living her best Live, Love, Laugh, And Sing and Dance to Adele life, she may want to change her answer.

An Audience with Adele unfortunately won’t air in the United States, but luckily clips of the Emmas are all over Twitter.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×