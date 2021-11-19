At long last, Adele’s new album 30 is out now. Naturally, given how long fans have been waiting for this project, people are really talking about it this morning, so much so that it’s the top-trending topic on Twitter as of this post. A lot of the conversation is about “Woman Like Me,” an album highlight that sees Adele in diss track mode.

Adele recently spoke about the track with Rolling Stone, who called it “a diss song through and through.” Adele revealed the track was about a relationship she had after her divorce and said, “Even though I’m directing all the things I’m saying at someone else, they’re also things I’ve learned on this journey. The storyline of what I’m saying, I wouldn’t have been able to write before because it was something that I was experiencing myself.”

She sings on the chorus, “Complacency is the worst trait to have, are you crazy? / You ain’t never had, ain’t never had a woman like me / It is so sad a man like you could be so lazy / Consistency is the gift to give for free and it is key / to ever keep, to ever keep a woman like me.”

Reactions to the track were bountiful, with one person summarizing a common sentiment by calling the song “the best yet classiest diss track we’ll see this decade.”

Listen to “Woman Like Me” above and check out some reactions below.

Congrats to Adele for Woman Like Me, the best yet classiest diss track we’ll see this decade. #Adele30 — aziza (@GeezLoweez) November 19, 2021

“I put my heart on the line for the very first time because you asked me to and now you’ve gone and changed your mind but loving you was a breakthrough I saw what my heart can really do now some other man will get the love I have for you” #Adele30 #WomanLikeMe pic.twitter.com/5bJkjFXrqf — Amity 🚙 | just vibing (@basic__fangirl_) November 19, 2021

Adele released the best diss track we’ve had in a while im sorry Woman Like Me is that girl pic.twitter.com/6c5cZlZ40L — Ellie (@DayTitsDreamers) November 19, 2021

This is the energy Adele brought on Woman Like Me. I LOVE IT! #Adele30 #AdeleDay pic.twitter.com/WlsHwvB0LC — chance (@chancematoskah) November 19, 2021

Me listening to " woman like me " then to " to be loved " #Adele #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/c2kzADc3SQ — 𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖆𝖑 𝖆𝖑𝖘𝖊𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖎 ☡ (@Hilal_alsenani) November 19, 2021

SHE SAID DO YOU KNOW WHO TF I AM ON WOMAN LIKE ME #Adele #AdeleDay pic.twitter.com/YCePMrkCxB — listening to the 30 album (@sih99m) November 19, 2021

Woman Like Me… WHEW ADELE YOU BETTER TALK YO SHIT #Adele pic.twitter.com/PfRJbnqOkR — Bonedaddy 🎃 (@colorme_ember) November 19, 2021

Adele writing woman like me pic.twitter.com/fJz7HeIqS6 — Maz (@SLAYKINS_) November 18, 2021

Adele: “Are you crazy? You ain't never had a woman like me. It is so sad a man likе you could be so lazy. Consistency is for free, and it is key, to keep a woman like me” Me: pic.twitter.com/zmS8qRc0Ht — Faii (@isaaccarlo3) November 19, 2021

