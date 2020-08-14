James Wan’s The Conjuring franchise is still kicking, long after the film’s first movie reaped over $300 million at the global box office. The next upcoming installment, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, got pushed back to a July 2021 release date (because of you-know-what), but never fear, the demonic doll who stole franchise fans’ hearts (and their souls) is still kicking. She’s not doing so in the way that social media users think that she’s doing today, but she’s still around to scare the bejesus out of us.

Actually, the thought of the possessed artifact somehow busting out of the Warren Occult Museum is the perfect compliment to 2020, but alas, this hasn’t happened, at least not as far as a verifiable source is concerned. Twitter became Ground Zero for rumors that the possessed artifact had gone AWOL.

I mean, why not? This story is less terrifying than the real news, but the O.G. Annabelle doll is apparently safe and sound inside her glass cage. However, her Hollywood counterpart is up to no good. In July, she was spotted by New Line employees while getting restless during quarantine. In this iPhone-shot video, Annabelle gets into trouble, again with the popcorn obsession. She also adds candy to the mix, plays with stuffed animals, and gets rowdy with the Xerox machine. Enjoy the haunting below.