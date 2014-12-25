Anna Kendrick Singing: A Timeline

Since moving from stage to film, Anna’s kept her vocal chords in check by finding opportunities to sing on film and television — even when the project isn’t a musical. With her new movie Into the Woods opening on Christmas and The Last Five Years and Pitch Perfect 2 coming out in 2015 — SO MUCH SINGING — now is a prime opportunity to remind you just how much Anna Kendrick likes to break out in song. It’s A LOT.
Camp — 2003
Anna’s first screen performance had her playing an understudy that wasn’t about to let herself be robbed of the spotlight. She also manages to trick an audience into giving her a standing ovation — gotta admire that. Riiiiiiiiiiiise. Riiiiiiiiiiise. Riiiiiiiiiise.
Up in the Air — 2009
A classic karaoke song if there ever was one, and just a small preview of Anna Kendrick’s big screen singing to come.
“Down in Fraggle Rock” with Bend Folds Five and the Fraggles — 2012
This one’s a rather brief singing appearance and only comes at the end of the official Ben Fold’s music video, but I gotta give props to Anna for hanging with some of my childhood icons. Not you, Ben.
End of Watch — 2012
The found footage style camera work of this clip from the David Ayer cop drama adds an extra bit of realness to the relationship between Jake Gyllenhaal’s rookie cop and his new girlfriend. Just a couple of young kids singing a 90s pop song in the car — there are dozens of videos just like it on YouTube, and you can tell it’s not going to be a happy ending for these two.
Pitch Perfect — 2012
Should Blackstreet ever decide to do another album and feel they need that certain touch that only a red-headed actress from Portland, Maine can give — Anna Kendrick’s got it on lock. Anna’s 90s R&B skills in End of Watch were only a teaser of what to expect in Pitch Perfect. By the end of the song Anna had all of America wanting to bag it up.
Anna sings for Dave — 2012
The singing is fine here, but the real show is Anna nailing that old-timey cup and clap trick in a single try. You can’t ask for more than Dave Letterman giving you a standing ovation and telling his audience to get their asses up.
All that singing and not one “shitty over produced” pop album. Good for her.
Anna Kendrick is absolutely adorable– physically and personality-wise– but I have no desire to see any of her movies. Except Up in the Air, I guess. I kind of wanted to see that, but have never gotten around to it.
You should definitely watch Up in the Air. It’s very good. And so is 50/50.
Great call on 50/50, Doc. I always forget about that movie even though I really liked it.
Pitch Perfect (and by the looks of it, it’s sequel) is a bizarre mix of a parody of Step Up and its many assorted sequels and an acapella battle movie played straight. It’s really odd, but kind of excellent.