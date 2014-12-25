Anna Kendrick Singing: A Timeline

Man, does Anna Kendrick sure like to belt out a tune. As we told you previously, she had a Broadway past long before Pitch Perfect rolled along and was nominated for a Tony at just 13 years-old.

Since moving from stage to film, Anna’s kept her vocal chords in check by finding opportunities to sing on film and television — even when the project isn’t a musical. With her new movie Into the Woods opening on Christmas and The Last Five Years and Pitch Perfect 2 coming out in 2015 — SO MUCH SINGING — now is a prime opportunity to remind you just how much Anna Kendrick likes to break out in song. It’s A LOT.

Camp — 2003

Anna’s first screen performance had her playing an understudy that wasn’t about to let herself be robbed of the spotlight. She also manages to trick an audience into giving her a standing ovation — gotta admire that. Riiiiiiiiiiiise. Riiiiiiiiiiise. Riiiiiiiiiise.

Up in the Air — 2009

A classic karaoke song if there ever was one, and just a small preview of Anna Kendrick’s big screen singing to come.

“Down in Fraggle Rock” with Bend Folds Five and the Fraggles — 2012

This one’s a rather brief singing appearance and only comes at the end of the official Ben Fold’s music video, but I gotta give props to Anna for hanging with some of my childhood icons. Not you, Ben.

End of Watch — 2012

The found footage style camera work of this clip from the David Ayer cop drama adds an extra bit of realness to the relationship between Jake Gyllenhaal’s rookie cop and his new girlfriend. Just a couple of young kids singing a 90s pop song in the car — there are dozens of videos just like it on YouTube, and you can tell it’s not going to be a happy ending for these two.

Pitch Perfect — 2012

Should Blackstreet ever decide to do another album and feel they need that certain touch that only a red-headed actress from Portland, Maine can give — Anna Kendrick’s got it on lock. Anna’s 90s R&B skills in End of Watch were only a teaser of what to expect in Pitch Perfect. By the end of the song Anna had all of America wanting to bag it up.

Anna sings for Dave — 2012

The singing is fine here, but the real show is Anna nailing that old-timey cup and clap trick in a single try. You can’t ask for more than Dave Letterman giving you a standing ovation and telling his audience to get their asses up.