Happy 52nd day of the WGA strike! As is tradition, this is the day that a popular actor in a massive budget superhero show asserts some solidarity by telling the studios to figure out something genuinely equitable. Tomorrow’s traditional gift is tin, followed by lace.

Speaking with Inverse, Anthony Mackie had some sharp words about the potential Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike, which would add actors to the picket line. The current SAG contract expires at midnight tonight (June 30th), but it’s possible that SAG will authorize an extension if talks are productive.

“It’s a shit show if we go on strike,” Mackie said, adding that the only remedy is studios striking a fair deal. “They’re going to have to. Unless they get a bunch of fucking YouTubers to make Avengers 5!”

“Once the studios went public and were bought out by major companies, we were fucked,” the new Captain America said. “It’s no longer about art. It’s no longer about interesting, fun work. It’s about end-of-the-quarter profit sharing. It’s about shareholders. So you’re literally just raping and pillaging the industry. It’s cannibalism.”

Mackie is currently filming Marvel‘s Captain America: Brave New World for a summer 2024 release. In the upcoming film, he takes over from Steve Rogers as the new Cap while Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) takes over as Falcon.

(via Inverse)