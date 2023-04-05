Anya Taylor-Joy was born in Florida; spent her childhood in Argentina; and moved to London when she was six. She was initially not a fan. “Argentina is all green and I had horses and animals everywhere,” she once told Vulture. “All of a sudden I was in big city and I didn’t speak the language.”

Taylor-Joy, who grew up speaking Spanish, initially refused to learn English when she moved to London because she wanted to “send my family back home,” but she began to pick the language up thanks to a movie starring one of her fellow The Super Mario Bros. Movie voice actors. “At the school I went to when I first moved to London, they would play School of Rock every Friday. At that time, I didn’t really speak much English, if any, so that and Harry Potter and Jumanji are like how I learned English!” she told BuzzFeed.

Taylor-Joy was starstruck the first time she met Black:

“I didn’t realize I was going to be doing the press day for this movie with Jack Black, so when I read that, the sound that came out of me was just this high pitch shriek that I was not expecting! We haven’t met each other because we all recorded our parts individually, so I was super starstruck when I saw the schedule for today. I very seldom get like that, but I was just running around earlier like, ‘Oh my God, Tenacious D, this is amazing.'”

Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black will lead as two kings.

