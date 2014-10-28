Avengers Roster Will Change In ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’, Says Marvel Studios Head

UPDATE: Marvel Phase Three announcement
Remember that rumor about the lineup of The Avengers changing by the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, with most of the Avengers off fighting some threat while Tony Stark leads new team members in Avengers 3? Now that rumor has far more credence, thanks to a statement made by Marvel Studios chief and Ultron producer Kevin Feige. In an on-set interview with Buzzfeed, he said:
“The Avengers films, ideally, in the grand plan are always big, giant linchpins. It’s like as it was in publishing, when each of the characters would go on their own adventures and then occasionally team up for a big, 12-issue mega-event. Then they would go back into their own comics, and be changed from whatever that event was. I envision the same thing occurring after this movie, because the [Avengers] roster is altered by the finale of this film.” [emphasis ours]
This shouldn’t be a huge surprise. Chris Evans only has two more movies left in his current contract (Captain America 3 and probably Avengers 3), and he has plans to focus on directing movies. Chris Hemsworth, meanwhile, has other projects lined up, delaying Thor 3 to 2017 at the earliest. The other actors are more expensive to hire now, with only so many movies left in their contracts. Marvel is notoriously cheap; they’ll introduce newer, less expensive actors when possible.
So which character(s) might Avengers: Age Of Ultron be introducing as a lead-in for the new roster in Avengers 3? We already know Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver (Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson) are on the team. It would make sense to have Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) join the third movie. We’re also not entirely convinced Evangeline Lilly is only playing Hope Van Dyne and not Wasp.
There’s one more potential surprise, though. Bleeding Cool notes that the Captain Marvel comic book isn’t among the many being cancelled, even though it has similar sales levels to some of the nixed titles. It does have good digital sales and strong editorial support, but here’s the interesting part: Bleeding Cool says the editorial staff “seem to be under the impression that, yes, Captain Marvel as Carol Danvers will be appearing in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, which might boost the sales of the comic book.”
If true, that would mean Marvel would introduce Captain Marvel in their cinematic universe on May 1st, 2015, more than a year before Wonder Woman is introduced in Batman V Superman on May 6th, 2016. It’s just speculation, but we’re hoping it’s true.
And speaking of new team members, we can think of another loose end they could reintroduce in a friendlier, more accessible form, because as Tony Stark said way back in The Avengers #16, “The ranks of the Avengers will always need replenishing”…
Good. I’ve gotten so bored with this team (after one movie).
scarlet witch
quicksilver
vision
antman
wasp
dr strange
winter soldier
captain marvel
black panther
war machine might be pointless if stark is still around to lead the team, but if not then he’ll be there. although it’s a little crowded. maybe it’ll be easier to tell civil war with loads more heroes
forgot falcon, black widow, hawkeye, mockingbird….any rumors about Hulk?
@willroyboy I heard Hulk will smash.
my question is, has that been confirmed by more than one source?
Ant-Man, Strange, Wasp, Capt. Marvel and Panther won’t be introduced when A2 is released.
I think they really need to be careful about introducing all these new characters. Your average fan might not be so excited to see most of those lineups.
Also, what about Pam?
aka The West Coast Avengers.
Throw U.S. Agent and Wonder Man in your lineup to make it really awesome.
I too had thought about Wonder Man, especially since Vision’s brain patterns were taken from him — not that they have to copy that….but they could.
Simon Williams is a predecessor to Steve Rogers in the Super Soldier Program – successfully at first, but the process kills him because he was too big a guy to begin with – that’s the real reason they had to find a scrawny guy, already muscular guys hearts give out. So Williams is dead, but they keep his brain patterns a la Arnim Zola in Winter Soldier. Ultron then uses those brain patterns when he makes the Vision for some reason. And then in Cap 3, we find out Williams body was also preserved somehow and he gets resurrected. And boom goes the dynamite.
#fanboy #fanfic #geekout
@Dutch19 we don’t know cap marvel and black panther won’t be in the movie.
So, looking at willroyboy’s list the Civil War rumor (and subsequent two part Avengers film) makes more sense. The roster would split between Tony & Cap, Cap 3: Fallen Son laying the groundwork for the Civil War that happens in Avengers 3.1 Civil War with Thanos appearing at the end and them having to unite to fight him in Avengers 3.2 Infinity Gauntlet. This way, Tony wouldn’t necessarily be a ‘bad guy’ just the guy that heads up a public Avengers team with government oversight and Cap leads the underground Avengers.
Unless they extend by one movie, I don’t think Marvel will use Evans/Cap in Avengers 3 if the plan for Avengers 4 is Thanos. Cap plays such a huge role in that story. It’d be a shame for anyone but Evans to have that nose to nose showdown with the Mad Titan.
You figure they’ll bring back two characters as well as keep the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in the lineup. As discussed before on here, Hulk probably won’t see his own movie, which relegates him to the Avengers’ line-up. Marvel can’t get enough Hugh Jackman/Wolverine too, so it’s only a matter of time before he starts making an appearance as well in the ensemble cast.
The Wolverine rights belong to FOX and they aren’t giving up those any time soon. Now Sony and Spider-Man … that situation might be more fluid.
@Dutch19… thanks for straightening that out. I knew Spider-Man was an issue with Marvel, but didn’t know Wolverine was in there as well.
Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch fell into some legal gray area, which is why Quicksilver is both both studios’ movies. But other than that, if it’s a character that falls firmly under the X-Men family, all those rights belong to Fox.
It’d be so much easier if Marvel could get the rights back to the X-Men, that’d open up so many storylines and group possibilities that your casual viewer might actually give a shit about.
I’m actually fine with FOX maintaining the rights to the mutants (it’s almost too much) but I’m dying for Marvel to take back Spider-Man and the FF. Marvel’s Manhattan seems empty without The Baxter Building, Oscorp and the Bugle.
We also know that Vision is being introduced
Man I dunno. I’m sure if GotG is any indication then Marvel could make a successful movie out of B-team Avengers, but I’m never going to care as much as I do now about a team with Hulk, Captain, Iron Man and Thor. Unless we are replacing them with Spiderman and Wolverine, we’re gonna be downgrading. I’ll prepre to enjoy Age of Ultron as the last hurrah before everyone decides they are too rich and famous to play comic book characters anymore.
Guardians of the Galaxy proved that people will invest themselves in the story of non-major characters so long as the story is interesting and the movie is solid. Think about it, GotG came out of nowhere for people who aren’t comic fans, and the movie did phenomenally well because of the equity Marvel has built with it’s cinematic fan base. So when Marvel introduces new characters to the Avengers line-up in a seamless way (i.e. introducing them while the original Avengers are still around, before phasing the original ones out) people will hardly even blink at the eventual absence of the originals.
@Iron Mike Sharpie +1
Lobster Dog needs a place on the team.
Random thought: What if Hulk is sent into space (Planet Hulk, one of the mystery Marvel movies later) and that is what Capt America 3: Civil War is about, Cap doesn’t forgive Iron Man for acting unilaterrally?
Crazy, too crazy, OR just crazy enough?
If it leads to over-powered Hulk returning to earth to WORLD WAR HULK the holy fuck out everyone, then I am all in however we get there.
I’m fine with changing it up, but I wish they would have done it for Age Of Ultron. I don’t care to see those B-Listers try to fight Thanos.
Seriously, Thanos would fuck up Ant-Man, Quicksilver, Black Panther, etc. Search your feelings, you know it be true.
He’s playing Donkey Sauce, the Hero of Flavortown.
Wasp amd Captain Marvel are in the Disney Infinity Avengers game, something I don’t think they’d do if it weren’t soon to be tied into the movies.
I thought donkey sauce was his secret power/weapon.!?
Don’t know how a studio that pumps out 200 million dollar movies can be considered “notoriously cheap” but whatever. You write the articles, I’ll bitch and moan after reading them.
they hire talented nobodies for multiple movies at rookie pricing.
‘Altered’ DOESN’T automatically mean that it SHRINKS, it could GROW, adding Vision, Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver & Wild Cards for War Machine, Black Panther & left Field possibilities of Jim ‘Human Torch’ Hammond give it the potential to even DOUBLE in size (I’m NOT saying it WILL BUT it COULD) That last possibility shouldn’t even be more than a name-drop outside of a flashback or ‘The First Avenger’ until we’re dealing w/ The TIME STONE IMHO.
We do HOWEVER need the ranks bolstered leading into ‘CIVIL WAR’ & especially the INFINITY WAR