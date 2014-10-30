Leaked ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Clip Shows Tony And Steve Getting That Civil War On

In Avengers: Age of Ultron (trailer here), Hawkeye owns a farm, and on this farm we have an Iron Man and a Captain America arguing about strategy, e-i-e-i-OH SH*T STEVE IS PISSED. This leaked clip from Marvel’s Special Event shows Tony Stark and Steve Rogers having a tense discussion at Hawkeye’s farm, a place they go to presumably get away from Ultron, who may be in control of the internet at this point.

This scene establishes that the glimpses in the trailer of seemingly major plot points — Steve back in the ’40s with Peggy, then his shield being broken while all the Avengers are lying, possibly dead, on an asteroid (a hint about Avengers: Infinity War?) — were visions put in their heads by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). The awful visions have torn the Avengers apart, and Tony is suspicious towards Steve for having a pleasant hallucination about finally getting that dance with Peggy.

The tension in this clip hints at the personality clashes between Steve and Tony that will eventually culminate in Captain America: Civil War. Check it out, while it lasts:

Here’s a transcript, in case we lose the video.

Tony: [chopping wood] Thor didn’t say where he was going for answers? Steve: [also chopping wood] Sometimes my teammates don’t tell me things. I was kind of hoping Thor would be the exception. Tony: Yeah, give him time. We don’t know what the Maximoff kid showed him. Steve: I don’t know what she showed you. I just know it made you do something stupid. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes… pulled us apart like cotton candy. Tony: Seems like you walked away all right. Steve: Is that a problem? Tony: I don’t trust a guy without a dark side. Call me old-fashioned. Steve: Well, let’s just say you haven’t seen it yet. Tony: Banner and I were doing the research– Steve: That would affect the team. Tony: That would end the team! Isn’t that the mission? Isn’t that the “why” we fight, so we can end the fight, so we get to go home? Steve: [rips log apart with his bare hands] Every time someone tries to win a war before it starts, innocent people die. Every time.

Ripping logs in half is the new ripping phonebooks in half. Step up your game, douchebags doing amateur stunts.