Leaked ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Clip Shows Tony And Steve Getting That Civil War On

In Avengers: Age of Ultron (trailer here), Hawkeye owns a farm, and on this farm we have an Iron Man and a Captain America arguing about strategy, e-i-e-i-OH SH*T STEVE IS PISSED. This leaked clip from Marvel’s Special Event shows Tony Stark and Steve Rogers having a tense discussion at Hawkeye’s farm, a place they go to presumably get away from Ultron, who may be in control of the internet at this point.
This scene establishes that the glimpses in the trailer of seemingly major plot points — Steve back in the ’40s with Peggy, then his shield being broken while all the Avengers are lying, possibly dead, on an asteroid (a hint about Avengers: Infinity War?) — were visions put in their heads by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). The awful visions have torn the Avengers apart, and Tony is suspicious towards Steve for having a pleasant hallucination about finally getting that dance with Peggy.
The tension in this clip hints at the personality clashes between Steve and Tony that will eventually culminate in Captain America: Civil War. Check it out, while it lasts:
Here’s a transcript, in case we lose the video.
Tony: [chopping wood] Thor didn’t say where he was going for answers?
Steve: [also chopping wood] Sometimes my teammates don’t tell me things. I was kind of hoping Thor would be the exception.
Tony: Yeah, give him time. We don’t know what the Maximoff kid showed him.
Steve: I don’t know what she showed you. I just know it made you do something stupid. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes… pulled us apart like cotton candy.
Tony: Seems like you walked away all right.
Steve: Is that a problem?
Tony: I don’t trust a guy without a dark side. Call me old-fashioned.
Steve: Well, let’s just say you haven’t seen it yet.
Tony: Banner and I were doing the research–
Steve: That would affect the team.
Tony: That would end the team! Isn’t that the mission? Isn’t that the “why” we fight, so we can end the fight, so we get to go home?
Steve: [rips log apart with his bare hands] Every time someone tries to win a war before it starts, innocent people die. Every time.
Ripping logs in half is the new ripping phonebooks in half. Step up your game, douchebags doing amateur stunts.
The log rip is after Tony’s “so we get to go home?” line. Usually I wouldn’t be this pedantic, but something tells me log-ripping is gonna be thing.
Which side of the Civil War are the Science Bros on?… cause I’m on that side!!
History is written by the victors.
And just because your cause hides behind patriotism, doesn’t make it right.
@Baltimore Dan I have a feeling that the MCU won’t make Tony out to be the fascist douche that the comics did.
My total geek out moment would be if they have Captain America pick up Thor’s Hammer.
Check out the sneak peak for that:
[www.youtube.com]
Someone, possibly around here, has the theory that Cap is going to use Thors hammer in the end to smush ultron.
It’s gonna be Black Widow, calling it now.
Really though? I thought it was blatantly obvious Cap’n was faking it but played it off like it was too heavy in an effort not to bruise Thor’s ego. Of course that m
That’s a tense discussion?
I had an audible “Oh Shit!” moment when Cap ripped the log in half.
Watching Cap rip that log on half got me pregnant. Day-am.
Cap is my Avengers weak link. I just don’t care for him. He’s so damn judgey and self-righteous.
Isn’t that the major story line for most of the 2000’s that Cap’t has no place in this world and he is a self righteous prick like cyclops?
I don’t think (this version of CA) is judgy and self-righteous. He’s moral and principled and — unlike Tony Stark or Nick Fury — he’s idealistic. He has an innocence, or maybe simplicity, to him. He believes in something and acts on it. Many of the others are cynical and pragmatic, and they’ve lost that. I love the contrast.
You’ll notice that a lot of storylines and group quests have that character. Sometimes it’s done really well (Buffy), sometimes poorly (X-Men movie, Cyclops). That doesn’t mean that the “Lionhearted” don’t have good times. Everyone knows that sort of person and sometimes they arrive in a crisis. Doesn’t make them less valid than the other characters, however they sometimes have to be treated in a special sort of way.
So we can slowly guess on putting pieces of the plot together:
1) Von Strucker uses the Maximoffs brainwashed with Loki’s staff to somehow fight the Avengers, and Scarlet Witch makes them see their dark secrets and fears.
2) Tony creates Ultron off of his Dad’s plans in response
3) Ultron goes crazy
4) Avengers go to Hawkeye’s farm to regroup
5) Shit done get blowed up
6) Profit
you forgot one little piece to the plot:
7) Bro Down
You forgot one other thing,
Hawkeye filled the balls with a funnel.
I’m on cap’s side and captain america is the best character marvel have!!!
In these films it seems that Hulk is the best character. Which makes sense because he didn’t have his own movie.
I’m going with Cap with this… yes…every time someone tries to end a war b4 it even starts….many many innocent pple die as a backlash…
Tony Stark needs to step up that log splitting game. You can’t be splitting logs with weak ass arm swings starting shoulder high.
The” O sh$T ” expression on Thor’s face when he heard the clank sound as cap ” tried” to lift it.. priceless…. Kudos cap ! the man is always looking out for others.
So the Avengers are pulling a Ninja Turtles in Age of Ultron?