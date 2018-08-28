Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the first trailer for Drew Goddard’s new film Bad Times at the El Royale, Chris Hemsworth danced a lot while his abs were showing, and a lot of violence was committed by its all-star cast. The second trailer still features a lot of shots of the dancing, semi-shirtless Asgardian, but fellow cast members Jon Hamm, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, and Cynthia Erivo also get plenty of time to shine their wares. Even so, it seems much of the marketing campaign for El Royale is going to stick to the movie’s “many mysteries” motif, as we still have no idea what’s going on.

Per the latest trailer‘s logline, here’s what we know about Bad Times at the El Royale:

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell.

So we know that the titular hotel rests atop the border between California and Nevada and that guests are granted the choice of residing in either state. We also know that no one is who they claim to be, including Bridges’ character, who’s dressed as a priest but confesses that he actually isn’t a man of the cloth. Otherwise, everyone’s “dark past” and their blown “last [shots] at redemption” will remain a bunch of big unknowns until El Royale drops in theaters on October 12th.

Confused? That’s okay. Here’s a GIF of Hemsworth dancing.