Comic book fans know that Tom Hardy’s current Venom run for Sony and Marvel isn’t his first (wildly successful) rodeo in the nerd realm. Back in 2012, he also tore through a little Warner Bros/DCEU film called The Dark Knight Rises, in which he portrayed the nearly unstoppable villain, Bane. Of course, that appearance was slightly tragic because Hardy’s face didn’t get any, you know, face time, unlike with Venom, where he at least underwent a transformation from his handsome self. During the ongoing pandemic, though, it seems that Bane is making a comeback.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals how Bane’s signature item of clothing is now flying off online shelves. Perhaps people are engaging in a little bit of wishful thinking, since the comic-book origins of the mask involve protective/pain-killing gas, which is what makes Bane such a force with which to be reckoned. Or maybe nerds simply think it looks cool? Regardless, several costume sites are out of the item, which is seeing demand on Etsy as well, even though this mask doesn’t provide medical-grade protection:

David DeJac, spokesman for Costume.com, told The Hollywood Reporter that Bane masks have been sold out since early this month. “Looking at sales figures, the adult mask had quite a sales spike in April and early May, which is unusual for this time of year,” said DeJac, adding that a few children’s masks are still in stock.

This spokesperson noted that people are really only buying the mask right now (not the whole costume), so it’s not like they’re planning ahead for Halloween. Yet this mask definitely won’t fly for military personnel (yep, there’s been an actual statement, even if it’s a little jokey), and don’t expect this thing to reliably protect against coronavirus. Still, Twitter can’t stop wondering whether the supervillain was onto something back in 1993, when he first surfaced in the Batman: Vengeance of Bane series.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)

