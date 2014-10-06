Ben Affleck Regrets ‘Daredevil’. That Makes Two Of Us.

10.06.14 18 Comments
Ben Affleck

Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb isn’t the only one recently expressing disappointment in Ben Affleck’s Daredevil. Affleck himself spoke on his regrets in an interview with NPR this week (listen here). While promoting Gone Girl, Affleck spoke about taking the role in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice out of a desire to do a comic book movie right. Speaking of which…

Indeed I have regrets about Daredevil. I have regrets about all the movies that I don’t think were executed properly. […] Look, if I thought we were remaking Daredevil, I’d be out there picketing myself… and that goes for other movies as well that I haven’t been happy with. You know, I’m hard on myself and I have exacting standards and I want to do excellent work and I don’t always succeed, but I think you have to start out with that drive.

[Batman V Superman] was written by Chris Terrio, who wrote Argo, who’s not a comic guy. And it’s directed by Zach Snyder, who’s a incredibly magical sort of visual stylist who’s steeped in the comic world. And you have this sandwich of talents. I felt very confident about it.

I thought it would be nice to make one of these movies really, really good. [transcribed by NPR]

Comprehensive list of things that make Ben Affleck sad:

  • Bill Maher
  • Those ASPCA ads starring Sarah McLachlan and a sad kitten with an eyepatch
  • Joe Chill
  • Daredevil

