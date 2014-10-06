Ben Affleck Regrets ‘Daredevil’. That Makes Two Of Us.

Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb isn’t the only one recently expressing disappointment in Ben Affleck’s Daredevil. Affleck himself spoke on his regrets in an interview with NPR this week (listen here). While promoting Gone Girl, Affleck spoke about taking the role in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice out of a desire to do a comic book movie right. Speaking of which…
Indeed I have regrets about Daredevil. I have regrets about all the movies that I don’t think were executed properly. […] Look, if I thought we were remaking Daredevil, I’d be out there picketing myself… and that goes for other movies as well that I haven’t been happy with. You know, I’m hard on myself and I have exacting standards and I want to do excellent work and I don’t always succeed, but I think you have to start out with that drive.
[Batman V Superman] was written by Chris Terrio, who wrote Argo, who’s not a comic guy. And it’s directed by Zach Snyder, who’s a incredibly magical sort of visual stylist who’s steeped in the comic world. And you have this sandwich of talents. I felt very confident about it.
I thought it would be nice to make one of these movies really, really good. [transcribed by NPR]
Via Bleeding Cool
I can get behind what Southie Batman is saying here. I mean, we often look at a celebrity based on their work and assume that they’re good (or bad) on the whole when the truth is that a film (even a smaller budget one) has so many movie parts that the main actors in the film only have so much potential impact. Yes, the acting can be terrible, of course. But so can the writing. Or the direction. Or the editing. Or the post-production / CGI / etc. Or maybe everything looked awesome on Day 1 of shooting but then an executive producer decided he didn’t like the director’s judgement and started order re-writes and re-shoots and the whole thing slowly spiralled into disaster. And maybe we hear about all that stuff and don’t hold the movie’s unwatchability against the actor, or maybe we never hear about it and we drop the entire flamming bag of poop on the actor’s lap.
Given Affleck’s other work, and given how super hero movies tended to go up until that time, and given that there are typically multiple takes from which to choose the ones that end up on screen, I tend to assume that he deserves only part of the blame at worst.
I still like the Director’s Cut of Daredevil.
I’ve never understood the Affleck hate. He was the least of that movies problems.
Wait, didn’t Affleck meet Jennifer Garner while making this movie? So he regrets the project that allowed him to meet the mother of his children?
He somehow managed to compliment Snyder without actually calling him a good director.