The ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Lines We’re Still Repeating Almost 10 Years Later

It’s crazy to think that The 40-Year-Old Virgin, — a movie which catapulted many a big time comedy career (Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow, Jonah Hill, and more) — is approaching its 10 year anniversary in 2015. But given its success and the amount of talent involved it should come as no surprise that all of the comedians/actors are still more popular than ever and creating excellent comedy for the big screen today.
So let’s take a look at at The 40-Year-Old Virgin and the lines we still love almost ten years later…
“She was a hoe. For sho.” — Andy
“Hey man, got a big box of porn for you.” — David
“If I have to hear ‘Ya Mo Be There’ one more time, I’m gonna ‘Yah Mo’ burn this place to the ground.” — David
“You are putting the p*ssy up on this pedestal.” — Nicky
“Is it true that if you don’t use it, you lose it?” — Andy
“I touched a guy’s balls in Hebrew school once.” — Cal
“You know when you, like, grab a woman’s breast and it’s like… and you feel it and … it feels like a bag of sand when you’re touching it.” — Andy
“Why you always telling me to fuck a goat man?!”
“There’s something wrong with her underwear” / “Yeah they’re not in my mouth”
How many pots have you smoken?
I’ve used some variation of the “I’m gonna take it as disrespect” line at least twice a month since this movie came out
The whole, “life is not about butthole pleasures and rusty trombones and dirty Sanchez and pussy juice cocktail”
Carrell and his utterly defeated “Please stop.” in that scene absolutely kills me.
My best friend and I used to do the “Know how I know you’re gay” in college. Our best exchange went something like-a-dis:
Me: Know how I know you’re gay? I saw you sucking (our gay friend)’s dick.
Him: Know how I know you’re gay? You were filming it.
I use “hey hey hey hey motherfucker!” as my notifications for text messaging.
“Do you have a big trunk? Because I’m gonna put my bike in it.”
I can’t see her Ecko Watch TV commercial without screaming, “AHHHHHH KELLY CLARKSON!” I think I may have a problem.
“shit stained baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaalls”