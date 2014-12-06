The ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Lines We’re Still Repeating Almost 10 Years Later

#Movie Quotes
12.06.14 4 years ago 12 Comments
It’s crazy to think that The 40-Year-Old Virgin, — a movie which catapulted many a big time comedy career (Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow, Jonah Hill, and more) — is approaching its 10 year anniversary in 2015. But given its success and the amount of talent involved it should come as no surprise that all of the comedians/actors are still more popular than ever and creating excellent comedy for the big screen today.

So let’s take a look at at The 40-Year-Old Virgin and the lines we still love almost ten years later…

“She was a hoe. For sho.” — Andy

“Hey man, got a big box of porn for you.” — David

“If I have to hear ‘Ya Mo Be There’ one more time, I’m gonna ‘Yah Mo’ burn this place to the ground.” — David

“You are putting the p*ssy up on this pedestal.” — Nicky

“Is it true that if you don’t use it, you lose it?” — Andy

“I touched a guy’s balls in Hebrew school once.” — Cal

“You know when you, like, grab a woman’s breast and it’s like… and you feel it and … it feels like a bag of sand when you’re touching it.” — Andy

Around The Web

TOPICS#Movie Quotes
TAGSmovie quotesSTEVE CARELLTHE 40 YEAR-OLD VIRGIN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP