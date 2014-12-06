The ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Lines We’re Still Repeating Almost 10 Years Later

It’s crazy to think that The 40-Year-Old Virgin , — a movie which catapulted many a big time comedy career (Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow, Jonah Hill, and more) — is approaching its 10 year anniversary in 2015. But given its success and the amount of talent involved it should come as no surprise that all of the comedians/actors are still more popular than ever and creating excellent comedy for the big screen today.

So let’s take a look at at The 40-Year-Old Virgin and the lines we still love almost ten years later…

“She was a hoe. For sho.” — Andy

“Hey man, got a big box of porn for you.” — David

“If I have to hear ‘Ya Mo Be There’ one more time, I’m gonna ‘Yah Mo’ burn this place to the ground.” — David

“You are putting the p*ssy up on this pedestal.” — Nicky

“Is it true that if you don’t use it, you lose it?” — Andy

“I touched a guy’s balls in Hebrew school once.” — Cal

“You know when you, like, grab a woman’s breast and it’s like… and you feel it and … it feels like a bag of sand when you’re touching it.” — Andy