The Best Action Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

The term "action movie" runs the spectrum of CGI explosion-filled spectacles and highly choreographed fight scenes to movies with heroes who deliver cheesy one-liners right before the last rocket-powered grenade is fired. It can mean shutting your brain off, or it can mean complex stories that use action to benefit the plot. Luckily, Netflix has most subgenres covered when it comes to good action films, whether you want kung fu, superhero-ing, or anything in between. Here are the 20 best action movies on Netflix streaming right now, so grab some popcorn and enjoy.

1. The Matrix (1999) Run Time: 136 min | IMDb: 8.7/10

The Wachowskis created one of the greatest sci-fi films in cinematic history with their mind-bending Matrix trilogy, but the original is hard to top. Keanu Reeves plays Neo, a young man unplugged from the matrix — a kind of alternate reality that keeps humans docile, so machines can harvest their life energy. He teams up with a band of rebels fighting the machines (Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus and Carrie-Ann Moss as Trinity) and faces off against a henchman named Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving). The real draw of this trilogy, besides its inventive storyline, is the CGI display. The movie also sports some of the most imaginative fight sequences you'll ever see on the big screen.

2. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 7.9/10 Ang Lee's Oscar-winning martial arts flick defied the odds to become one of the most influential films in the genre, crossing multicultural barriers and introducing audiences to some great talents in the international acting world. The film follows the story of Li Mu Bai, an accomplished Wudang swordsman who retires his legendary weapon only to be pulled back into a battle with his arch-nemesis, a woman who killed his master years earlier and seeks to claim his sword for her own. There's more happening plot-wise — Bai has a love interest in another skilled warrior, Yu Shu Lien, and they're both forced to face off against a Wudang prodigy that's been studying under their enemy — but the real draw here is the perfectly-mapped-out fight sequences, which include just enough special effect to be awe-inducing, but not too much to distract from the beautiful choreography that Lee puts on display.

3. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) Run Time: 117 min | IMDb: 8.5/10 The Oscar-winning animated film is making its way to Netflix this summer, which means if you didn't get a chance to see it in theaters, you no longer have to wonder what all the hype is about. The story follows a young kid named Miles, who becomes the web-slinging hero of his reality, only to cross paths with other iterations of Spider-Man across different dimensions that help him defeat a threat posed to all realities. Mahershala Ali, John Mulaney, and Jake Johnson make up the film's talented voice cast, but it's the striking visuals and daring story-telling technique that really serves the film well.

4. Black Hawk Down (2001) Run Time: 144 min | IMDb: 7.7/10 Ridley Scott's 2001 war drama boasts an impressive ensemble cast and a gripping true story, two essentials to any great war film. Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana, Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy, Tom Sizemore, Sam Shephard, and a host of other A-listers star in this re-telling of the infamous Battle of Mogadishu, a 1993 raid by U.S. troops in Somalia that ended in tragedy. The objective of the mission was to capture a rebel leader responsible for inciting violence and genocide in the country. The film details all of the unfortunate circumstances that led to U.S. troops being pinned down in a remote village in Somalia, being forced to fight for their lives without backup, and ultimately, causing the U.S. government to decide to pull troops from the area. Hartnett gives a credible leading man performance as the young officer in charge of his first command, and the film finds its footing when it focuses on its main characters — men trying to survive in a hostile environment despite impossible odds.

5. Black Panther (2018) Run Time: 134 min, IMDb: 7.4/10 Ryan Coogler's superhero flick revolutionized the Marvel Universe when it landed earlier this year, so it's only right that we're given the option to watch it over and over again. The film gives us a fully-realized, otherworldly Wakanda as it follows the trials and tribulations of a newly-minted king, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). While trying to govern his people and embrace is Black Panther alter-ego, he's also got to fight off a would-be usurper in Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger, who may just be the best villain Marvel has ever seen. And Coogler gives the women plenty to do in this as well with the Dora Milaje — T'Challa's all-female guard — and Lupita Nyong'o's badass spy getting ample screen time.

6. Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels (1998) Run Time: 107 min | IMDb: 8.2/10 Guy Ritchie and Matthew Vaughn pair up for this British comedy about a group of friends who become entangled in a turf war of sorts after a card game gone wrong. Eddy (Nick Moran) is a card shark who buys into a high-stake game hosted by a mob boss named Harry. The game is rigged, and Eddy and his friends soon owe hundreds of thousands of dollars to the gang. To score the cash, they decide to rob a rival gang, who in turn have stolen money and weed from some local cannabis suppliers. Eventually, all of this thieving leads to shootouts and brawls over money, drugs, and two antique shotguns. Ritchie put himself and Jason Statham on the map with this one, patenting a fast-action, quick-witted type of storytelling that works well here and is a hell of a lot of fun to watch.

7. Snowpiercer (2013) Run Time: 126 min, IMDb: 7.1/10 Chris Evans stars in this sci-fi thriller from auteur Bong Joon-ho. The film, set years into the future following a devastating ice age caused by mankind, follows Evans' Curtis who lives in poverty on a train that continuously circles the Earth and contains all that remains of human life. Curtis is part of the "scum" that the people relegated to the back of the train while the "elite" enjoy the privilege of wealth and status that comes with living in the front. Curtis sparks a rebellion that ends in bloodshed and a devastating reveal when he makes it to the train's engine room and discovers just how the elite have been fueling their operation. It's a dark, grimy action piece that should give fans a new appreciation for Evans' talent.

8. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Run Time: 130 min | IMDb: 7.9/10 Before Black Panther became one of the highest grossing films in the Marvel Universe, Chris Hemsworth's hammer-loving hero gave the superhero franchise a much-needed dose of humor and fun with Thor: Ragnarok. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film follows the Asgardian warrior as he tries to save his home from the brutal reign of his long-lost sister Hela (a wickedly good Cate Blanchett) and fight his way out of off-planet gladiator pits with the help of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and a Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson.

9. Kung Fu Hustle (2004) Run Time: 99 min | IMDb: 7.8/10 The early aughts action-comedy borrows elements from famous Kung Fu films of the '70s and pairs them with a completely ridiculous plot and some impressive cartoon-style fight sequences to produce a wholly original flick that we guarantee you'll marvel at. The film follows the exploits of two friends, Sing and Bone, who impersonate gang members in the hopes of joining a gang themselves and inadvertently strike up a gang war that nearly destroys the slums of the city. Of course, the real draw here is the absurdist, over-the-top comedy that takes place during some of the film's biggest action sequences. It's laugh-out-loud funny, but only if you check your brain at the door.

10. Once Upon A Time In The West (1968) Run Time: 166 min | IMDb: 8.5/10 You can't have a list of best action movies without the wild west, so it helps that Netflix has given us one of the best. Once Upon A Time In The West ticks almost all the boxes for a good western movie, including: Sergio Leone; a mysterious stranger with even more mysterious motives; heroes with shades of grey; and just enough gunplay to accompany long stare downs. All that's missing is Clint Eastwood, who actually turned down a role in the film. The unknown 'Harmonica' (Charles Bronson) and shady Cheyenne (Jason Robards) team up to stop ruthless killer Frank (Henry Fonda) and his boss from taking the valuable land of a widow. Fonda made waves with his role as audiences weren't used to seeing him as a villain, but you never would have guessed it based on how chilling he plays it. Definitely one that's worth its near-three hour runtime.

11. Sin City (2005) Run Time: 124 min | IMDb: 8/10 Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez team up for this stylish crime thriller drowning in corruption, comic book references, and A-list actors playing varying degrees of anti-hero. Based on the first, third, and fourth books in Miller's original series, the film jumps between three different stories all set in the seedy underworld of Basin City. Bruce Willis plays an aging police officer framed for crimes he didn't commit and who must protect a young woman he's come to love. Clive Owen plays a vigilante who protects prostitutes from bad guys. And Mickey Rourke plays a man seeking revenge for the death of his lover. It's a lot of action and bloodshed, all done in Miller's signature tone and Rodriguez' recognizable flair.

12. Inglourious Basterds (2009) Run Time: 153 min | IMDb: 8.3/10 Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger, Christoph Waltz, and Eli Roth star in Quentin Tarantino's imaginative World War II drama about a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers with a plan to assassinate Hitler. The film flip-flops between Pitt's Southern-accented Lt. Aldo Raine's mission to scalp Nazis and blow-up an exclusive event for SS officers in Paris and French actress Melanie Laurent, who plays a theater-owner with a devious plan of her own. It's full of mesmerizing performances and Tarantino's unique brand of humor — oh, and a lot of Nazi killing.

13. Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010) Run Time: 112 min | IMDb: 7.5/10 Edgar Wright's 2010 action comedy about a hapless boy, who must defeat evil ex-boyfriends in order to win the hand of the girl he loves, is a fast-paced ride that bombards the senses. Michael Cera plays a loveable goof in the titular hero, a young man enamored with a woman named Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). In order to be with his lady love, Scott takes on her exes (six guys, one girl) that challenge him to truly strange contests. The film is a cinematic mash-up of Japanese anime and gamer culture, intended for the crowd who grew up on Nintendo and comic books, but it brings plenty of overall laughs all the same.

14. Olympus Has Fallen (2013) Run Time: 119 min | IMDb: 6.5/10 Gerard Butler proves he's still got it playing Mike Banning, a disgraced Secret Service agent who's pulled back in the fold when a terrorist attack on the White House puts the president's life in danger. Aaron Eckhart plays the Commander-in-Chief, who can also kick a surprising amount of butt, but most of the heroics are saved for Butler's Banning, who uses his inside knowledge of the White House to foil a highly-organized raid by a group of trained killers looking to set off America's nukes.

15. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) Run Time: 127 min | IMDb: 8.2/10 Set fives years after Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade marks Indiana Jones' journey to rescue and reunite with his estranged father, a historian who goes missing after searching for the Holy Grail. Harrison Ford returns to play the swashbuckling archeologist while Sean Connery — most famous for his role as James Bond at the time — plays Indy's absentee father. Most of the fun in this film can be chalked up to the pair's chemistry. Indy and his dad don't get along and their bickering, even as they're avoiding assassins and tracking down ancient relics, is played up for laughs, rightly so.

16. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) Run Time: 152 min, IMDb: 7.3/10 There's always going to be backlash when a studio decides to revive a beloved franchise and take it in a new direction but The Last Jedi continues to anger space fanboys everywhere and honestly, we're not sure what their gripe is. Rian Johnson gave us a masterclass in how to take something old and make it new again with his interpretation, injecting a bit of fun and fantasy into the age-old story. Mindblowing Jedi fights, Force connections, Porg, and Artic Foxes, the movie has something for everyone and it challenges both old and new characters alike with interesting arcs and climactic moments. Plus, did we mention Porgs?

17. Bad Boys (1995) Run Time: 119 min | IMDb: 6.9/10 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in this foul-mouthed buddy comedy film as two detectives tasked with protecting a witness while investigating a case of stolen heroin from their own precinct's evidence storage facility. Marcus (Lawrence) and Mike (Smith) have been friends since childhood and are now working the beat together in Miami. When $100 million of heroin goes missing from their unit's storage facility, they're sent to track down who might have taken it before Internal Affairs intercedes. Smith and Lawrence have an easy, lived-in chemistry that really sells this thing, and the action's not too bad either.

18. Hellboy (2004) Run Time: 122 min | IMDb: 6.9/10 Sure, Stranger Things star David Harbour is about to make the Hellboy franchise cool again, but before the Internet's sweetheart dons the horns and the fist, why not revisit this masterpiece starring Ron Perlman? Not only does Perlman easily sell a devil-may-care attitude while he's hammering bad guys in the face, battling Russian sorcerers, killing Nazis, and tangling with tentacled behemoths, but Guillermo del Toro directs this thing, which means the visuals are just as spell-binding as the action.