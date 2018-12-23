New Line

It’s the most wonderful time of the year … unless you’re already burnt out on Christmas cheer and holiday movies “the whole family can enjoy.”

We can’t help with the in-laws, the stress shopping, or the empty bank accounts, but we do have a fix if you’re looking to spice up your binge-watching plans. We’ve sifted through all the sugary-sweet, wholesome options that normally dominate the seasonal fare to find some real diamonds in the rough, or rough diamonds, whatever. These movies still have plenty of Christmas spirit, but they also have regular spirits — we’re talking booze, bad-decision-making caused by booze, boozy Santa impersonators, liquor store shootouts, you get the idea. They’re hilarious, their seasonally appropriate, and they’re not for kids.

Here are the best Christmas movies for adults you can stream right now.

Dimension

Bad Santa (2003) – Netflix

Run Time: 91 min | IMDb: 7.1/10

In this debauched Christmas classic, Billy Bob Thornton stars as Willie, a chronically drunk mall Santa who robs his employers year after year with his elf partner-in-crime, Marcus (Tony Cox). While the film underutilizes the late Bernie Mac and John Ritter, the incessant crude humor and the chemistry between Thornton and Cox are worth more than a few laughs. While its more recent sequel was quite underwhelming (also available on Netflix currently), the original Bad Santa is still good for a cold winter’s night after too much eggnog.

Netflix

El Camino Christmas (2017) – Netflix

Run Time: 89 min | IMDb: 5.6/10

This black comedy flew under the radar when it came out last year but we’re hoping to fix that this Christmas. It’s hard to describe the crime comedy — one that follows an out-of-towner looking for his estranged father and somehow becoming the main culprit in a hostage situation at a local liquor store. The film’s got some big names attached, people like Vincent D’Onofrio, Dax Shepard, Tim Allen, and Jessica Alba. The plot’s a bit wonky, but D’Onofrio and Allen help it along, and Shepard adds some much-needed humor to the film, which feels like a subversive commentary on police brutality and a heartwarming father-son tale all at the same time.