It’s that time of year again, that time when we reflect back on all of the things the world of entertainment gave to us in the past year and rank them. Like it or not, ranking our favorite things of the year has become a modern-day holiday season tradition. So kick back, take a sip of pumpkin spice latte, warm your feet by a fire, maybe pull up the Holiday Music channel on Spotify, and get ready to enjoy our list of the best movies of 2018.

These are the fifteen films that we feel not only set the standard for excellence in the past year, but were also the most culturally significant for one reason or another. Feel free to share your own thoughts on the year in movies below in the comments.

META SPARK AND KÄRNFILM

15. Border

Border is one of those movies that might be better the less you know about it going in, but we’ll do our best to recommend without ruining. We saw Border at Fantastic Fest, which was fitting, since it turns the fantastic into literal reality so well that it’s hard to even think of it as science fiction. The entire movie consists of the slowly unraveling mystery of what sort of being its oddball main character (Tina, played by Eva Melander, in Geico caveman-esque makeup) is. The discovery is just as exciting as the journey. It’s also a love story, with an unforgettable gender-bending sex scene that somehow manages to be simultaneously hilarious, touching, and kind of gross (like all sex, really). Border is somehow human and misanthropic in equal measure. Bizarre, wonderful, indescribable. — Vince Mancini

ANNAPURNA

14. If Beale Street Could Talk

It’s hard to think of a filmmaker besides Barry Jenkins whose love for his characters comes through so strongly just in the way that he lights and shoots them. Every character in If Beale Street Could Talk positively glows. Watching it is like pulling your mother or father’s old coat out of the closet, smelling the collar, and being transported to another time and place by the sense memory. I know what you’re thinking, “wait, isn’t this movie about redlining and racist policing?”

It is! But plenty of blues and soul music is somehow comforting even as it’s telling sad stories, and Beale Street is the cinematic equivalent. It’s a master class in being honest about an unfair world while refusing to treat your characters like victims. — Vince Mancini

Warner Bros

13. Game Night

“Man, glass tables are acting weird tonight.” Game Night was one of the more pleasant surprises of the year, both by virtue of actually being good and being hilarious. In theory, with a cast as talented as this one, perhaps that should have been expected. (And please, can we get more comedy roles for Rachel McAdams, because I can only rewatch Mean Girls so many times before I finally give up and add The Hot Chick to the rotation.) But the actual premise of a game night becoming real feels like another hokey attempt at a high-concept comedy that won’t actually deliver the laughs, and a good R-rated comedy is hard to find these days. Yet, Game Night does deliver, surpassing expectations with each passing scene. Jon Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s work as a writing duo has been fairly hit or miss, but as the directors for Game Night, they definitely hit. — LaToya Ferguson

Lionsgate

12. Blindspotting

Blindspotting got off to a kind of strange start. It premiered way back in January as the opening night film at the Sundance Film Festival. I was in attendance that night and I was blown away by Carlos López Estrada’s story about a man ending his probation (Daveed Diggs) just trying to get through his last night without any incidents that might get him in trouble, but his longtime friend (Rafael Casal) is making that difficult. It’s a movie that deftly touches on police shootings, our criminal justice system, and the gentrifications of Oakland. It’s a pretty spectacular film.

The weird part was, the crowd that night didn’t know what to make of it. Since it was the opening night crowd, it was filled with mostly corporate sponsors who were, I’m guessing, expecting something a little more upbeat. Far different from the usual uproarious crowds that fill Sundance. So then the initial reports wound up saying things like, “it had a tepid reaction,” which was extremely unfair. So then now here’s Blindspotting, having to fight an uphill battle the whole year to finally get to where it is now: genuinely considered one of the best films of the year. — Mike Ryan

Fox Searchlight

11. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Marielle Heller’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? is one of those movies that just lingers inside your cranium for days and weeks after you see it. The characters grow even more on a person after time. Those characters being Melissa McCarthy’s Lee Israel and Richard E. Grant’s Jack Hock.

What’s interesting about Can You Ever Forgive Me? is that it’s the story of how Lee Israel forged letters from literary titans and then sold them for profit, so there’s a big long con, heist aspect to the film, but that’s not the part that sticks with you. It’s more just the interactions between McCarthy and Grant. These two are absolutely wonderful together and every second they aren’t on screen together, I just found myself wishing they were. I could watch hours of these two, sitting at a bar, day-drinking all their worries away. Both McCarthy and Grant play scoundrels, but what delightful scoundrels they turn out to be. — Mike Ryan

Universal

10. First Man

We spend a lot of this list touting movies that feel like the first of their kind, and Damien Chazelle’s First Man, starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, clearly isn’t the first movie ever made about space, or the first movie ever made about going to the moon, or even the first movie about the Mercury program. But there’s the kind of boldness to go where no man has before, and then there’s the kind of boldness to go where many have and still trust that you have something new to say about it. Chazelle’s perspective is not the vastness of space but rather the claustrophobia of being an astronaut.

The scene between Gosling and Claire Foy, playing Armstrong’s wife, in which she demands that he acknowledge what he’s asking of her, and he resists, because the ability (and necessity) to refuse to acknowledge the possibility of imminent death is exactly what keeps him alive, gets to the root of the psychology of going to space better than anything has before it. — Vince Mancini

StudioCanal

9. Paddington 2

Even if you don’t have kids, you’ll be charmed by this exquisite return visit from the Peruvian bear, and perhaps even more so because you’ll have no reason not to feel like a kid yourself. That’s a testament to this film’s timeless appeal and its Godfather II-esque status as a sequel that’s superior to its predecessor. This life-affirming movie infuses Wes Anderson’s and Edgar Wright’s spirits into just the right amount nostalgia and stiff-upper-lip Britishness, along with the injection of Sally Hawkins, whose presence helps launch this film into prestige-minded territory. Of course, Hugh Grant always does “bad guys” well, and his villainous turn here couldn’t be more nefariously charming. Further, no amount of accidentally pink-tinted laundry could dampen the joy of his jailhouse dance scene during the credits. In other words, come for the sweet and endearing treatment of a beloved childhood icon, and stay for the dancing cad. — Kimberly Ricci

Sony

8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman and produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is visually and emotionally stunning animated film that takes one of the most famous superheroes (with one of the most well known backstories) and upends the whole thing into something new and fresh.

Then again, this isn’t the story of Peter Parker (though he’s very much a part of this film), because this is Miles Morales’ story and how he goes from being an awkward teenager to the new Spider-Man in town. Oh, and because of a glitch in time and space that would take too long to explain here, we’ve got multiple Spider-People all fighting alongside Miles’ Spider-Man – resulting in what just may be the best Spider-Man adventure to ever come to theaters. (Yes, Spider-Man 2 is still great.) — Mike Ryan

Paramount

7. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Just when we thought the action blockbuster genre was destined to produce nothing but bloated, overlong B minuses, degraded by franchise mania and the need to appeal to the broadest possible audience, Mission: Impossible — Fallout came along to show just how fun an overlong mass-appeal blockbuster could really be. For me it was the helicopter sequence near the end that put Fallout over the top and cemented its place as the best film of the franchise, a scene that was as thrilling as it was hilarious, turning Fallout‘s own over-the-top ridiculousness into an inside joke, an extended Three Stooges bit of preposterously grand proportions. Not to mention that Henry Cavill’s mustachio’d fisticuffs turned out to be the perfect foil for Tom Cruise’s furiously pumping lil’ legs. — Vince Mancini