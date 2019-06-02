The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Paramount

Last Updated: June 1st

Amazon Prime is way more than just a way to get your electronics and books in two days or less. There’s a wide breadth of good movies and TV shows out there to choose from if you know what you’re looking for.

To help you out, we’ve rounded the 25 best movies on Amazon Prime right now. From new Oscar winners to classic titles, you might be surprised as to what the service has available.

AMAZON STUDIOS

Suspiria (2018)

Run Time: 152 min | IMDb: 6.8/10

Luca Guadagnino’s buzzed-about horror remake is a mind-bending exercise in the cinematic. Dakota Johnson plays Susie, a young dancer who arrives at a prestigious academy where disturbing happenings begin to take place. After one dancer goes missing, another dies, and a third is severely injured, the students begin investigating their instructors to discover they belong to a coven of witches with troubling rituals that rest upon the dancers playing their parts.

Paramount

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

Run Time: 130 min | IMDb: 8.6/10

James Stewart stars in this holiday flick about a down-on-his-luck businessman who laments his suburban life. George Bailey wishes for a different, more successful life, one unencumbered by a wife and kids but when his wish is granted and an angel shows him what life would be like without him, Bailey must figure out how to make the most of the present. Stewart is magnetic in the role and though it’s thought of as a Christmas classic, this film can and should be enjoyed year-round.

Cinedigm

Short Term 12 (2013)

Run Time: 96 min | IMDb: 8/10

This film by Destin Daniel Cretton (the guy Marvel’s tapped to direct Shang-Chi) marks the first leading role for Brie Larson. Long before her Captain Marvel days, Larson was playing Grace Howard, a young woman navigating life as a supervisor of a group home for troubled teens. Other soon-to-be stars like Lakeith Stanfield and Rami Malek also have a role in this thing but it’s Larson’s vehicle and she’s in full command of it.

Universal

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Run Time: 135 min | IMDb: 8.2/10

Russell Crowe’s follow-up to Gladiator traded in bloody arenas for blackboards and mathematics seminars. Crowe brought real-life mathematician John Nash to life in this thrilling drama directed by Ron Howard. Nash was a genius, but the film also shows the darker side of his gifted mind, especially once secret government agencies and cryptic missions begin to take shape.

