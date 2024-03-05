Jake Gyllenhaal‘s breakthrough performance was in Donnie Darko, which also starred Patrick Swayze. In a full-circle moment, Gyllenhaal is now ripping throats in a remake of one of Swayze’s best films, Road House. The actor paid tribute to his on-time screen partner in a sweet Instagram post.

“I’ve been thinking back about my time working with Patrick on Donnie Darko, and rewatching this great man in the original Road House plus so many other films. I’ve never stopped being a fan,” Gyllenhaal wrote. “He was such a talent and I continue to have so much respect and admiration for what he put out and into the world. I’ll never forget his kindness to me when I was starting out— he didn’t have to take the time, but he always did. We’ve made a different RH this time around, but hoping it’s one he would’ve had fun watching!”

If you took out the references to Road House, this post could also apply to a certain nightmarish bunny from Donnie Darko. “I’ve been thinking back about my time working with Frank the Rabbit on Donnie Darko…”

Road House, which also stars Daniela Melchior, Conor McGregor, J. D. Pardo, Arturo Castro and Billy Magnussen, comes to Amazon Prime Video (not theaters) on March 21.

