The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now, Ranked

Amazon Prime is way more than just a way to get your electronics and books in two days or less. There’s a wide breadth of good movies and TV shows out there to choose from if you know what you’re looking for.

To help you out, we’ve ranked the 25 best movies on Amazon Prime right now. From new Oscar winners to classic titles, you might be surprised as to what the service has available.

Warner Bros.

1. The Matrix (1999)

Run Time: 136 min | IMDb: 8.7/10

The Wachowski sisters created one of the greatest sci-fi films in cinematic history with their mind-bending Matrix trilogy but the original is hard to top. Keanu Reeves plays Neo, a young man unplugged from the matrix — a kind of alternate reality that keeps humans docile, so machines can harvest their life energy. He teams up with a band of rebels fighting the machines (Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus and Carrie-Ann Moss as Trinity) and faces off against a henchman named Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving). The real draw of this trilogy, besides its inventive storyline, is the CGI effects. The movie also sports some of the most imaginative fight sequences you’ll ever see on the big screen.

Paramount

2. It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

Run Time: 130 min | IMDb: 8.6/10

James Stewart stars in this holiday flick about a down-on-his-luck businessman who laments his suburban life. George Bailey wishes for a different, more successful life, one unencumbered by a wife and kids but when his wish is granted and an angel shows him what life would be like without him, Bailey must figure out how to make the most of the present. Stewart is magnetic in the role and though it’s thought of as a Christmas classic, this film can and should be enjoyed year-round.

Paramount Pictures

3. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Run Time: 100 min | IMDb:7.8/10

It’s a difficult thing to take a story as eccentric and dreamlike as Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka and transform it into a feature film that not only does justice to beloved characters of the book but also brings something new and inventive to the screen. And yet, somehow, this Gene Wilder-starring fantasy drama exists. The story is a familiar one by now — poor boy gets golden ticket, visits a famed candy factory, ends up impressing its owner and becoming his heir — but what makes this version stand out is Wilder’s manic genius chocolatier. Wonka is a weird dude, no doubt, but Wilder manages to make him just likable enough that his wilder, edgier nature doesn’t seem so menacing.

