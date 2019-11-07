Stephen King is the most adapted author of his generation. His work has been hitting the screen since his first novel, Carrie, was translated to film in 1976, and the adaptations haven’t really slowed down since that launching point. If anything, they’ve sped up, as evidenced by everything from the two-part IT film series to Hulu’s Castle Rock to the most recent adaptation, Mike Flanagan’s film version of Doctor Sleep. King is so frequently adapted that Carrie has been made into a film three different times, and one of his short stories, “Children of the Corn,” spawned a film franchise that’s stretched across 30 years and ten different movies.

The dozens of adaptations of his work over the last four decades prove that King has struck a nerve with filmmakers, even if they’re not all able to pay back that favor with a good adaptations. The filmmakers that do manage to make good movies, even masterpieces, out of King’s works, are the ones with either a firm understanding of the underlying cinematic power of his language or the huge heart present in his voice. The very best King films, listed from worst to best below, are good enough to do both.