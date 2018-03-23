Bill Murray Likens The Parkland Students To Vietnam War Protestors

#Gun Control #Bill Murray
Features Writer
03.22.18

Getty Image

Following the horrific school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, many of the students have refused to let these incidents remain the status quo, standing up against Republican lawmakers and the NRA and being eloquent voices for change. Their activism has drawn a mix of criticism and praise, but it’s safe to say that Bill Murray is firmly on the same side as these fierce young adults.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Murray compares this new generation of activists with those who protested against the Vietnam War.

“It was the students who made all the news, and that noise started, and then the movement wouldn’t stop. I think, maybe, this noise that those students in Florida are making – here, today – will do something of the same nature.”

Murray continued, expressing concern over the fear and anxiety that students are facing just by attending school in the wake of this and other massacres.

“For children to be concerned about going to school, worried about what could happen to them at school, that makes for a horrible moment. It’s just a horrible place for us to be at.”

However, he really hits the nail on the head when speaking about the importance of idealism, even when the world seems particularly bleak.

“The thing that’s so powerful about students is that, when you haven’t had your idealism broken yet, you’re able to speak from a place that has no confusion, where there is a clear set of values.

But there are idealists left over the age of 18, I’m sure of it. Idealism is a voice that’s inside of you; it’s your conscience. That can really deteriorate along the way, depending on the road that you follow, and it can become almost dysfunctional, but it’s there. Everyone has it. Sometimes it’s just a whisper, but, in some people, it’s a shout.”

Breaking news: Bill Murray continues to be a national treasure.

(Via NBC News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gun Control#Bill Murray
TAGSbill murraygun controlPARKLANDPROTESTERSVietnam War

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP