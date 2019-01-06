Billy Connolly Says His Life Is Actually Not ‘Slipping Away’ After All

Getty Image

Last week, the world was shocked to discover the comedian, actor, and owner of a delightful husky Scottish brogue claiming he was on the verge of death. Well, it turns out he’s not quite dead. Connolly and his wife Pamela Stephenson released a video of a healthy and chipper Connolly strumming a banjo and saying he’s fine.

“Not dying, not dead, not slipping away,” Connolly said with a chuckle. “Sorry if I depressed you. Maybe I should have phrased it better.”

And what was his phrasing? Connolly’s comments were made in November for Made in Scotland, a BBC documentary series. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013, and he opened up about it on camera.

“My life is slipping away and I can feel it, and I should, I’m 75. I’m near the end but it doesn’t frighten me. It’s an adventure, and it’s quite interesting to see myself slipping away. Bits slip off and leave me. Talents leave and attributes leave. I don’t have the balance I used to have; I don’t have the energy I used to have; I can’t hear the way I used to hear; I can’t see as good as I used to. I can’t remember the way I used to remember.”

Connolly — perhaps best known for the Boondock Saints films, as well as Pixar’s Brave and for briefly replacing Howard Hesseman on the ’80s American sitcom Head of the Class — said he’d lost the use of his left hand, preventing him from playing the banjo. And yet there he is, looking upbeat and strumming away. So, for now, phew!

(Via The A.V. Club)