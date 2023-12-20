There are plenty of fine pastrami joints in New York City, and the most iconic scene in When Harry Met Sally… takes place in arguably the best one. Not Pastrami Queen. Nor 2nd Ave. Deli. Those two weren’t hip enough to shlep to Bed-Stuy to try David’s Brisket House. No, they went to Katz’s. Slinging up cured meat since 1888, it’s also the place where Meg Ryan’s Sally Albright does (maybe) the most epic fake orgasm in screen history (which her kids don’t enjoy). And for a recent CBS Mornings segment, her costar returned to the scene or her crime.

Per Deadline, Billy Crystal hung out with Gayle King to reflect on his long and storied career. Among his career peaks is the 1989 rom-com, which follows two people who take over a decade to realize they’re perfect for each other. At one point they dine at Katz’s, where Sally proves, above and beyond, that maybe it’s a little trickly for men to realize when a woman is doing a faux-O.

And so Crystal returned to Katz’s, which he admitted he hadn’t visited since they shot the beloved scene. (Which is sort of understandable. Those sandwiches are delicious but deadly.) Gayle gets what Sally had, namely a turkey sandwich. Crystal goes with the pastrami, of course, then reflected on the film’s enduring popularity.

“It’s an amazing phenomenon that this has touched people, and this little piece of history here in New York City – you know, the movie was 1989,” Crystal said.

In another part of the segment — without that artery clogging meat to distract him — Crystal waxed even more poetic. And it’s kind of beautiful:

“It’s actually more important as time goes by, because people fall in love every day. People fall out of love every day. People find each other, they lose each other every day. And new generations keep finding When Harry Met Sally… They keep discovering it, and we’re forever young in that movie. And we represent them. They relate to us.”

You can watch the full segment above. When Harry Met Sally… is available to rent online. Katz’s Delicatessen is open seven days a week.

