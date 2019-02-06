FX

Back in the day, at the height of his powers, Judd Apatow handed rom-coms out to all his friends. Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Jonah Hill and more all saw parts from Apatow. The comedy guru has calmed down a bit — his last significant vehicle was the Amy Schumer-led Trainwreck in 2015 — but lately he’s been once more picking up steam.

Recently he announced Apatow was producing an autobiographical Pete Davidson movie. Now his company’s doing a rom-com starring professional loudmouth Billy Eichner. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the host/star of the on-indefinite-hiatus Billy on the Street (and Lion King voice cast member) will headline a rare big studio gay love story, in which he’ll play one of two men with commitment issues who attempt a relationship.

There’s no word yet on who Eichner’s other half will be, but the director is Nicholas Stoller, who helmed such Apatow productions as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, and Neighbors. Eichner and Stoller previously collaborated on the Netflix series Friends from College.