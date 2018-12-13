Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It seems that we’re living in overwhelmingly bleak times, these days. Between dooming climate change, mass shootings, a divided country, and literal children in cages — it’s a wonder that many of us can even get out of bed in the mornings. As such, Billy Eichner enlisted the help of the perpetually cheerful and optimistic Lin-Manuel Miranda to survey New Yorkers and ask them, “Are you happy?,” for a special Billy on the Street segment sponsored by Lyft and Funny or Die.

At the very least, if some of the people the pair encountered weren’t already happy, that certainly changed by coming face-to-face with the Hamilton creator. One young woman was even listening to the soundtrack when Miranda and Eichner encountered her — surprising her nearly to tears.

“Do his tweets make you feel better?” Eichner asked, referring to Miranda’s cheery Twitter account, when the woman admitted that she was super worried about everything going on in the world. “I love you, I’m listening to your music right now, in fact,” she replied. “I love you too!” exclaimed Miranda, before embracing her into a hug that was cut short by Billy characteristically screaming, “Do I make you happy? Do I make you happy?”

Honestly, if we could just clone Miranda to go around and give out hugs to people, the world would probably be a much better place.