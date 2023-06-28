The ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ Trailer Gives Us Something New To Worry About

There’s a lot to love about the trailer for Bird Box Barcelona, including the concept itself — shifting away from the rote sequel (a highly unnecessary one in the case of Bird Box) in favor of an anthology. Given enough compelling stories, the Bird Box universe could extend indefinitely to different corners of the world to see how everyone was affected by the unknown creatures making us sit in flaming cars and jump off tall buildings.

Plus, it stars Georgina Campbell, who absolutely crushed it in Barbarian and Mario Casas, whose a Spanish talent that’s no stranger to the surreal apocalypse after co-starring in Alex de la Iglesia’s Las brujas de Zugarramurdi.

Spinning off from Bird Box, Barcelona also takes full advantage of the opportunity to show us the very beginning of the end of the world. Casas plays a father trying to bring his daughter to safety, teaming up with a small group of survivors.

The trailer is a fantastic showcase of the inventive horrifying scenarios and the unsettling vibe directors David and Alex Pastor have built as they trash the postcard beauty of Barcelona to handhold us down into hell.

Bird Box Barcelona hits Netflix July 14th, which is more than enough time to read the Josh Malerman novel and order some new blood pressure medication.