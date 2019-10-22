After Avengers: Endgame came out, co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo came to the defense of the most controversial scene in the highest-grossing movie ever: the death of Black Widow. She sacrificed herself, over Hawkeye, to obtain the Soul Stone and help save the world. “It’s a fight to see who’s going to kill themselves,” Joe explained. “It’s a crazy concept for a scene. And as you’ve seen in The Avengers, she’s a better fighter than he is. So when it comes down to a fight between the two of them, she wins.”

Fair enough, but Scarlett Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff since Iron Man 2, think Avengers: Endgame lacked “closure” for Black Widow, as she told Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show. Luckily, there’s the Black Widow solo movie.

“I can’t wait to share it with everybody,” Johansson said. “It was fantastic. I mean, I’m partial, but I’m pretty excited about. Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed. Yeah, because I was kind of wiped out in that last one, emotionally and literally.”

“There’s very few certain things, but definitely death’s pretty certain, right? Yeah, definitely, for sure. But, people… they definitely don’t believe it and have tried to convince me that my character did not actually die, but that maybe my character exists in an alternate universe, but no, I think death is the final thing.”

Black Widow, which takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and also stars David Harbour and Florence Pugh, opens on May 1, 2020.