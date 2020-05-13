In another timeline, Black Widow is already out, and we would know the identity of Taskmaster. But unfortunately, the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was pushed back to November 6, the previous release date for The Eternals (which was moved to February 12, 2021, when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was supposed to come out, and… you get it). So, the Taskmaster speculation continues.

Despite a popular fan theory, Taskmaster (probably) isn’t played by Rachel Weisz, as her character and the hooded villain are in the same shot in the Black Widow trailer. But who knows, maybe that’s exactly what Marvel wants us to think. Or it could be The Handmaid’s Tale star O.T. Fagbenle, who’s credited as Natasha’s “romantic” interest Rick Mason; he’s certainly have a blast with the conjecture, having previously used the “TM” hashtag on Instagram (before deleting it) and now discussing it on Instagram Live.

While discussing how he got the Black Widow role, Fagbenle told actress and interviewer Bresha Webb, “There’s a whole conspiracy theory that I’m Taskmaster.” When she said that you “probably” are, he replied, “You’re trying to get it out as well? I thought we spoke about this. I thought we were going to keep some sh*t on the DL.”

Hmmm… It turns out, the real Taskmaster was the friends we made along the way.

