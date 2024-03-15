For some reason, horror movies are almost exclusively celebrated during the month of October, when the world gets chilly and baseball ends (that’s the real horror). But Blumhouse is looking to scare moviegoers year-round, which is why the studio has teamed up with AMC Theaters for a festival to celebrate all things creepy and spooky, like James McAvoy.

Blumhouse and AMC have partnered to present the Halfway To Halloween Festival which will take place in over 40 cities across the country. The festival will kick off with M. Night Shyamalan’s 2016 thriller Split on Friday, March 29th, then The Purge will take the screen once again on Saturday the 30th. Ouija: Origin of Evil will be shown on March 31, and Insidious will show on April 1st, 13 years after its initial release. Finally, on April 2nd, The Invisible Man will get another attempt at a theatrical release after it was cut short in 2020.

Mr. Blumhouse himself Jason Blum explained the meaning behind the festival. “We wanted to celebrate local communities of horror fans throughout the country with a fun, affordable, and slightly evil night at the movies. We’re grateful to our partners at AMC for helping us bring this idea to life,” the producer said in a statement. Tickets are available on AMC’s website for $8, which is cheaper than a large popcorn. Be sure to bring your own Dune bucket.

The announcement comes on the heels of A24’s partnership with IMAX which will bring back fan-favorite movies from the studio to the big screen. The New York Times believes this wave of re-releases was due to the lack of big titles premiering this year in the aftermath of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and delays. You might be thinking “Is March really halfway to Halloween?” No, it’s not, but you can overlook that just for the sake of cinema. We come to this place for magic, not accuracy.

