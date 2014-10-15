Brad Pitt Just Doesn’t Feel Safe Unless There’s A Gun In The House

Guns are always a hot topic, but they probably become a bit hotter when a well known celebrity starts talking about their beliefs behind gun ownership and gun control. That’s what happening with Brad Pitt currently, admitting in an interview Radio Times that he’s been a gun owner since he was in kindergarten and he just doesn’t feel safe without a gun in the house. From The Independent:
“There’s a rite of passage where I grew up of inheriting your ancestors’ weapons,” said Pitt. “My brother got my dad’s. I got my grandfather’s shotgun when I was in kindergarten.”
The actor – who was born in Oklahoma and raised in Missouri – was first given an air gun, then received a shotgun when he was six. By the time he was eight, he had fired a handgun.
The Radio Times reports that Pitt doesn’t feel that he and his family are safe unless there is a gun in the house.
“The positive is that my father instilled in me a profound and deep respect for the weapon,” he said.
Bully for him. This is the quote that is making the rounds during the U.K. promotional tour for Fury and it seems to have people running to make a connection to the gun control debate in some manner. And while I think there is a gun issue AND a mental health issue, I don’t think this quote is some sort of platform to take a stance in one way or the other.
What Pitt is talking about, to me, is just his personal experience. How he was raised. How he raises his own kids. That’s all there is to see here and it’s an interesting tidbit. I certainly didn’t know it before and I never would’ve assumed it.
Sure, you could mount a case using it to support either side here. I just think you’re digging. It isn’t like he comes out saying “Obama is a demon and I keep my gun under my pillow at night in case the white slavery truck shows up.” The kind of sh*t that I grew up hearing year in and year out.
If he said that, I think I’d question seeing Fury this weekend. I’d still see it, it’d just be a small doubt.
(Via The Independent / Fox News / US Weekly / Defamer)
Gun education, as opposed to gun control.
I’m sure you could find at least two opposing stories right now that would make you hate guns.
I think the most rational message here is that if you buy guns, you’re allowed to bang Angelina Jolie.
“What Pitt is talking about, to me, is just his personal experience. How he was raised. How he raises his own kids”
If anyone thinks Angelina would ever allow Pitt to put any kind of gun in the hands of her children before they well grown up….I think you are very naive about how much power Pitt has in this realtionship
Well I said that cause he mentions the kid in the interview. It could all be bull, he does say Maddox in there!
I am not naive about it, I just don’t care what they do with their kids.
I think it’s naive to think I would have any clue how Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt raise their children.
@TheMuffinman1234
I’ve read that they have a gun range on their French property. I think she is down with it.
Here let me help [www.washingtonpost.com]
I grew up in a similar way. I will be the first to say, as a gun owner, that strict and over-arching gun control starts with full education and concise background checks, including a current mental eval. It is insanity that it is harder to legally drive a car than fire a gun.
@Zap Rowsdower Because more people have cars, and they can’t ride their gun to work.
@Zap Rowsdower Technically, and I’m not trolling here just clarifying, you do have the right to drive. It would fall under the Freedom of Movement under the Privileges and Immunities clauses in the US Constitution, which has gone through many permutations via SCOTUS trials and the like over the last 2 decades.
/last 2 centuries, not decades. damn no edit function!
@Billy Yellowcorn
Ain’t that the truth? I’d love to see a couple sane gun control laws put in place, because contrary to popular belief, there are ways to make gun ownership and society safer with a few well thought out regulations and functional enforcement of existing rules. It would be nice if we could discuss a regulatory environment that was neither 1984 nor Mad Max.
It’s nice to hear something about guns that’s not from either of the crazy ends of the spectrum.
@TheMuffinman1234 Sorry to say, but that is just stupidity on the instructors part.
“Oh, you have never shot a gun before. Well let’s start you out with a fully auto uzi.”
That is like saying.
Oh, you have never flown a plane before. Well let’s start you out with the F-16
‘“Obama is a demon and I keep my under my pillow at night in case the white slavery truck shows up.’ The kind of sh*t that I grew up hearing year in and year out.”
…you heard about Obama year in and year out growing up?
His parents were way ahead of the times. They were basically the nostradamus of reactionary political speech.
Firstly, of course I forgot the gun in that statement. But the white slavery truck/gun truck that’s going to come take all the guns…definitely heard that plenty of times from my crazy grandfather.
But I like what @Derp Gently has to say there…he’s got some ideas.
@GreenBastard – “Also, let me stand RIGHT NEXT TO THE UZI BEING FIRED instead of behind you. Oh, I’m standing there to support you physically since you probably can’t control it? Maybe we should start you off with a .22 instead…”