Brie Larson Surprised A Theatre Watching ‘Captain Marvel’ On Opening Weekend

03.10.19 23 mins ago

@CaptainMarvel on Twitter

Captain Marvel may have internet trolls mad online, but it’s certainly getting people to the box office on opening weekend. The latest Marvel movie is already the biggest film of 2019 and it’s on pace for a huge haul when everything is said and done.

But opening weekend is big for a lot of reasons, and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson made it even more special for some moviegoers on Saturday. Carol Danvers herself popped up at a screening of the film and the crowd completely lost it. Watch Larson, wearing a Captain Marvel track jacket, stroll in with a movie soda and hear the crowd react.

“I just heard that I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself,” Larson joked, pointing at herself on her cup.

