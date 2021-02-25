Mastering an American accent has become a rite of passage for British and Australian actors, and assorted other former British colonies. It’s an interesting phenomenon: in America we send most of our young actors through the teenybopper homogenizing machine, which spits out enough semi-interchangeable over-coiffed influencers every year to fill Disney Channel sitcoms and country music contracts. The downside of which is that casting directors looking for someone “authentic” looking frequently land on actors born and raised thousands of miles away. Half of our superheroes are English and Australian.

This, in turn, has led to a class of actors so good at American accents that hearing their natural ones in interviews is downright shocking. This past month alone has seen the release of Judas And The Black Messiah, starring British actor Daniel Kaluuya as American revolutionary Fred Hampton, and now Cherry, starring Brit Tom Holland as an Ohioan with an opiate addiction (actually Holland’s second turn as an Ohioan after Devil All The Time). Kaluuya looks like a lock for a Best Actor nomination, but both are quickly proving themselves masters of the American accent, and American regional accents.

It’s all very impressive if the actor can pull it off. When they can’t, it’s easy to wonder if they might just be better off writing around it. Scot Sean Connery didn’t even attempt an Irish accent in The Untouchables, and for the most part, no one cared. The reverse is also frequently true, like Richard Gere refusing to sound British opposite Connery in the King Arthur movie First Knight. Peter Dinklage more recently split the difference in Game Of Thrones, opting for Mid-Atlantic. Schwarzenegger never needed to sound like anyone but Arnold Schwarzenegger. There was an interesting tidbit in the recent More Than Miyagi documentary, about Pat Morita. The American-born, American-sounding Japanese-American Morita (whose family ran a Chinese restaurant growing up) had modeled his accent as Arnold on Happy Days after a Chinese cook that he knew. But the union initially had a problem with a Japanese actor doing a Chinese accent. Solution? Morita invented a backstory that Arnold’s mother had sent him off to China when he was a boy for complicated reasons.

I guess my point here is that doing an accent is an impressive trick, but you can always just write in a one-sentence explanation too. As Rob Lowe’s character says when explaining how they could have characters smoke in space in Thank You For Smoking, “It’s an easy fix. One line of dialogue: ‘that’s why we invented the… you know, whatever.'”

Honorable Mention: Christian Bale

The big question we had while brainstorming this list: does Christian Bale count? Certainly, he’s played lots of American characters convincingly: Patrick Bateman, Dick Cheney, Batman, the fat guy in American Hustle. But did he really trick us into believing he was American? A seamless accent feels more like a character actor’s trick, whereas Bale seems more like a lead. His characters are more like unicorns than people you’d run into in everyday life, so their accents have kind of a hyperreal quality to them. He’s such an actor’s actor that you wonder if he even has a natural accent. That English thing he does in interviews seems like just as much a put-on. Bale was born in Wales with a South African father, which may have contributed to his dialectic fluidity.

Honorable Mention: Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie, in my mind, is a lot like a female Bale. Clearly, she’s an incredible actress and has convincingly played a number of different Americans, from Tonya Harding to the Batman lady who falls in love with the evil clown. But again: mostly a unicorn. Which makes sense: it’s hard to look at Margot Robbie and think, “Ah an average American woman.”

She’s also Australian, which would’ve made my entire headline a lie.

10. Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy has had the benefit of becoming famous (sorta) for American roles (in The Witch and Queen’s Gambit) before many people had heard her natural accent. Which is jarring to hear. And also… complicated. Her mother is English-Spanish, born and raised in Zambia. Her father is Scottish-Argentine, raised in Buenos Aires. Joy herself was born in Miami, and lived in Argentina speaking Spanish until she was six when the family moved to London. Incidentally, her father was an international banker turned powerboat racing champion which sounds like a Bond villain or Jason Statham character.

9. Imogen Poots

“Imogen Poots” belongs on the Mount Rushmore of British-sounding names alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes (which is Ralph Fiennes’ full name). “Imogen Poots” sounds like some kind of Cockney slang for a queef. What do your friends call you when you’re named “Imogen,” anyway? Jen? Emo?