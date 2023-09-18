Here’s some advice for everyone: if you travel West in search of adventure, maybe don’t team up with bald Nicolas Cage to kill animals. Chances are high things will go poorly for you.

Directed by Gabe Polsky, Butcher’s Crossing stars Cage as a buffalo hunter who lures an eager young man, played by Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) on an expedition in the Colorado Rockies. You can watch the trailer above.

Butcher’s Crossing is Cage’s first Western. Even he’s surprised. “Yes, it’s amazing to me. I know people sometimes laugh when I say I’m from the West, but the fact is, you can’t get any more West than California,” the actor told the Hollywood Reporter. “I was sort of mystified that I had not been invited to do this in 40 years of cinema. It would be an easy match for me. It wouldn’t be easy for me to do an Arthurian drama, but it was easy to fit right into a Western.”

Here’s more:

Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage (1996, Best Actor, Leaving Las Vegas) stars in a gritty story about buffalo hunters in the Old West. Will Andrews (Fred Hechinger) has left Harvard to find adventure. He teams up with Miller (Cage), a mysterious frontiersman offering an unprecedented number of buffalo pelts in a secluded valley. Their crew must survive an arduous journey where the harsh elements will test everyone’s resolve, leaving their sanity on a knife’s edge.

Butcher’s Crossing opens in select movie theaters on October 20th.