A Camgirl Gets Mysteriously Replaced By Herself In The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Cam’

11.09.18

Blumhouse Productions has had quite the 2018. Halloween broke box office records, Upgrade was an instant midnight-movie classic, BlacKkKlansman may earn (and deserves) a few Oscar nominations, and Truth or Dare… well, they can’t all be winners. The production company isn’t done for the year, though. There’s still Cam, which Netflix acquired following strong-of-word mouth from the Fantasia International Film Festival. Set in the world of webcam pornography, the horror-thriller stars Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale) as an enterprising camgirl who’s been replaced by an exact replica of herself.

Is Cam part of the Unfriended Cinematic Universe? Only one way to find out!

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

CAM is a technology-driven psychological thriller set in the world of webcam porn. It follows Alice, an ambitious camgirl, who wakes up one day to discover she’s been replaced on her show with an exact replica of herself. As this copy begins to push the boundaries of Alice’s internet identity, the control that Alice has over her life, and the men in it, vanishes. While she struggles to regain what she’s lost, she slowly finds herself drawn back to her show and to the mysterious person who has taken her place.

Cam comes out on Netflix on November 16.

