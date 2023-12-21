Cameron Diaz retired from acting almost a decade ago, and for some reason she came back. Not that her return isn’t welcome; it’s just, like, why would one un-retire if they didn’t have to? Besides, she seemed pretty happy not having to do that whole Hollywood grind thing. She’s been back doing press recently, although her comeback film, the action comedy Back in Action, with Jamie Foxx, isn’t due on Netflix for a while still. And now that she’s back she has some interesting, outside-the-box ideas about life.

Per People, Diaz joined Molly Sims and her best friend Emese Gormley for their podcast Lipstick on the Rim, where the two talked about health and, eventually, life partners. One of them confessed that her husband snores. That prompted Diaz to reveal why she doesn’t have to worry about that.

“We should normalize separate bedrooms,” Diaz said. “To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

She added, “And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”

Diaz, who’s been married to Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden since 2015, has spoken about this before. Still, she clarified that she doesn’t actually do that herself.

“By the way,” she said. “I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”

Still, is that such an awful idea? Does a couple constantly have to sleep together? Maybe even having the option to take a night off, just for some alone sleep time, shouldn’t be grounds for divorce. We’re just spitballing here.

