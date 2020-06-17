Of all the summer movies that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the one that hurts the most is Candyman. It coming out closer to Halloween makes sense, as its a “spiritual sequel” to the original horror movie classic, but still, I want it now! Especially after director Nia DaCosta, who also wrote the film with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, shared a new teaser on Twitter. “CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been,” she tweeted, along with a gorgeously animated (and chilling) video detailing the film’s lore.

Watch the teaser below.

Here’s more on Candyman:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright, move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile Millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Candyman opens on September 25, 2020.