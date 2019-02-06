Marvel

The day we all knew was coming is… well, not quite nigh, but nigh-ish. When Disney takes all its toys from Netflix (and anything lingering on Hulu or Amazon Prime) and goes home to its own forthcoming streaming service. Disney+ isn’t set to arrive until late 2019, but the super-company is already making plans to end their commitments with the streaming competition. For example: Captain Marvel? You will never be able to Netflix and chill with it.

The news came on a conference call between the corporate behemoth and Wall Street analysts, as reported by Deadline. Disney honcho Bob Iger confirmed that the next MCU title, due on March 8, will be the first of the franchise to never make it to Netflix. That means the last new MCU film to drop on the streaming giant is Ant-Man and the Wasp, which came not long after Avengers: Infinity War. And the Brie Larson vehicle is only the start of the apocalypse: Any remaining Disney-owned content that emerges this year won’t see the light of Netflix either.

Reminder: Disney now owns, like, everything. They own Lucasfilm, they own Marvel, they now own Fox. Oh, and they own ESPN, too. And this is on top of all that stuff from Disney themselves. (Surely there’s nothing to worry about when one corporation owns, let’s guesstimate, at least 70% of mainstream entertainment. It’s going to be fine.)