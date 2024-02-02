Hollywood was stunned on Friday by news that iconic screen actor Carl Weathers passed away at age 76. Best known for his roles in Rocky, Predator, and more recently, The Mandalorian, Weathers reportedly died peacefully in his sleep.

In the wake of his death, tributes have been pouring in on social media, starting with Adam Sandler who worked with Weathers in the 1996 comedy classic Happy Gilmore.

“A true great man,” Sandler wrote on Twitter. “Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to… pic.twitter.com/Gi2lPWFTgt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 2, 2024

Jesse Ventura, who worked with Weathers on Predator, also paid his respect to the late actor.

“We lost an icon,” Ventura wrote. “Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years. Thank you, Carl.”

We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years.

Thank you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/29OJoe8qcu — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) February 2, 2024

Thanks to joining The Mandalorian world in Season 2, Robert Rodriguez had the privilege of working with Weathers and spoke kindly of their time together.