Hollywood was stunned on Friday by news that iconic screen actor Carl Weathers passed away at age 76. Best known for his roles in Rocky, Predator, and more recently, The Mandalorian, Weathers reportedly died peacefully in his sleep.
In the wake of his death, tributes have been pouring in on social media, starting with Adam Sandler who worked with Weathers in the 1996 comedy classic Happy Gilmore.
“A true great man,” Sandler wrote on Twitter. “Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”
A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to… pic.twitter.com/Gi2lPWFTgt
— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 2, 2024
Jesse Ventura, who worked with Weathers on Predator, also paid his respect to the late actor.
“We lost an icon,” Ventura wrote. “Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years. Thank you, Carl.”
We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years.
Thank you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/29OJoe8qcu
— Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) February 2, 2024
Thanks to joining The Mandalorian world in Season 2, Robert Rodriguez had the privilege of working with Weathers and spoke kindly of their time together.
“Will miss the great Carl Weathers who I was very fortunate to work with on several occasions,” Rodriguez posted. “A very kind and generous person. His performances were always electrifying and he was also a terrific director of both stage and screen.”
Will miss the great Carl Weathers who I was very fortunate to work with on several occasions.
A very kind and generous person. His performances were always electrifying and he was also a terrific director of both stage and screen. pic.twitter.com/acvLd7yxXu
— Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) February 2, 2024
Magic Johnson, Leslie Jones, Jon Lovitz, and more also chimed in with tributes to Weathers for not just his acting talents, but his skills on the football field:
Rest in peace to the truly amazing actor and entertainer, Carl Weathers. We all marveled at his talents on the big screen in the “Rocky” franchise as Apollo Creed, and I really enjoyed him in his role as the police chief in the hit TV show “In the Heat of the Night”! Cookie and I…
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 2, 2024
Say it ain’t so!! Apollo Creed!! RIP TO MR. Carl Weathers! 🥲 pic.twitter.com/bKh5d8Nzwb
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 2, 2024
Carl Weathers has passed away at the age of 76. There is no Rocky without Apollo Creed and we were lucky that Carl brought him to life. RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/yt2AIEl2h3
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 2, 2024
God bless Carl Weathers. A wonderful actor and athlete. I got to know him years ago. He hosted SNL and was so great to work with. So great in Rocky. And such a nice guy. Another good guy, gone. This is very sad news. God bless him and his family.
— Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) February 2, 2024
Carl Weathers has passed away. The Mandalorian star and son of New Orleans was 76 years old. Through every interaction we had with Carl we knew he was a man of honor and had a warm sense of humor lighting up any room he was in. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/mjb5XCcbgX
— Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) February 2, 2024
RIP to the legend Carl Weathers. This moment, your delivery of it in Rocky inspired me the moment I heard it. I live my life by it. Your voice and performance gave me belief. I love you for that. Rest in peace & power man. pic.twitter.com/AfGU4HLIZt
— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) February 2, 2024
You can see more reactions to Carl Weather’s passing below:
Carl Weathers quietly played like a half different iconic characters? And apparently he’s the one who pitched making himself mega-cheap in “Arrested” and that is one of the best adds of all time
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 2, 2024
This one hurts. Rest in peace, Carl Weathers. 😢 pic.twitter.com/kKddJXsDQv
— Brandon Moore (@indigo_15) February 2, 2024
RIP Carl Weathers, one of the best to ever do it pic.twitter.com/silYT1EPUc
— Chris Alsikkan (@AlsikkanTV) February 2, 2024
To the kids out there, the black arm in the handshake meme is Carl Weathers.
Carl Weathers went to San Francisco State and played for the Oakland Raiders 1970-71.
Predator, Rocky series, Happy Gilmore, Arrested Development, and more. Thanks for the memories. R.I.P. https://t.co/gyAdCZ3EVR pic.twitter.com/cRWaO5vlhc
— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) February 2, 2024
RIP Carl Weathers
What a cool career, from embodying iconic big screen characters like Apollo Creed to showing off his deft comedic shops on Arrested Development, directing shows like the Mandalorian and being part of an incredibly famous meme… few did it better. pic.twitter.com/DUj9qedVJr
— Hilton Honors Gold Status Appreciator (@foodrockshard) February 2, 2024
Important to note that Carl Weathers was also responsible for the best celebrity cameos of all time, playing himself in Arrested Development. just untouchable RIP https://t.co/U6ilIayywm pic.twitter.com/i36vWV5NOx
— Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) February 2, 2024
Oh man not Carl Weathers, that's so sad 😞 RIP to an absolute legend who made every film/show he appeared in just so much better pic.twitter.com/0VyMq1j9XA
— Pete Straley (@peteinho) February 2, 2024
RIP to the absolute legend, Carl Weathers. pic.twitter.com/XbKHPegEqs
— Fu for Thought (@fuforthoughtpod) February 2, 2024
It's such a shame, Carl Weathers was the man. From Rocky, to Predator, to Action Jackson. And even Happy Gilmore to boot – he was formative to my childhood in a way few other movie stars were. RIP to a legend. https://t.co/pGEXErkrzD
— Ryan Hartman (@rhartman) February 2, 2024
RIP Carl Weathers. One of his most memorable moments TO ME pic.twitter.com/OfNcniyZzj
— Frank Grimes (@frankgrimesRIP) February 2, 2024
RIP Carl Weathers.
"There is no tomorrow. You're gonna have to go through hell. Worse than any nightmare that you've ever dreamed. But in the end, you know you'll be the one standing." pic.twitter.com/QshwRsy4AI
— Jonathan Caro (@cine_caro) February 2, 2024
Carl Weathers ruled. That is all.
— DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) February 2, 2024
(Via Adam Sandler on Twitter)