Movie fans have been clamoring for a stunt Oscar for more than a decade, and the conversation usually goes something like this:

Movie Fan 1: We should have a stunt Oscar!

Movie Fan 2: I agree!

Now, Chad Stahelski has insinuated that it might be on the way. Speaking with ComicBookMovie about John Wick 4, the stuntman/action director noted that a stunt Oscar hasn’t happened yet primarily because there haven’t been any real conversations with the Academy about it.

“In the last couple of months, we’ve been meeting with members of the Academy and actually having these conversations, and, to be honest, it’s been nothing but incredibly positive, incredibly instructional,” said Stahelski. “I think, for the first time, we’ve made real movement forward to making this happen. I think it’s something that can happen as soon as, you know, the next Oscars, or at least the one after that, at the latest, the next three or four years.”

That may feel like it’s moving in bullet time for fans, but it’s relatively quick in terms of red tape. And if his comments are too wishy-washy for you, he also said, “They want stunts at the Oscars. It’s going to happen.”

And, really, it feels like the Oscars need stunts just as much as the stunt community might need them. It’s one way to inject some energy into a broadcast that’s otherwise an endless stream of people talking intercut by stripped-down musical performances. Bring on the wire work and kick-punches.

