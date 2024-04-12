You have surely heard about Challengers, the movie in which Zendaya, as a young tennis star, enjoys a threesome with two dudes from the same sport. That might not have been the best idea for the trio in the long-term, but they sure did have fun in the moment. Let’s recap what details have surfaced so far.

In an era where a Hollywood executives have been known to (anonymously) bemoan the loss of “the movie star,” Zendaya sure seems to be carrying that torch and running with it, all the way off the tennis court and into more salacious situations. She is, of course, accompanied in that torch-carrying status by a few of her Dune: Part Two co-stars, including Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh, but neither of them star in what will easily be the most salacious tennis movie to ever hit theaters.

Plot

Challengers is directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), who delights in pairing painfully human, sometimes awkward vibes with steamy moments — that poor peach — and also yes, this project is the “Zendaya does a threesome” film. She portrays a decorated tennis dynamite, Tashi, who retires from competition following a debilitating injury. She stays in the business while coaching Art (Mike Faist), who happens to be her husband. He also happens to be part of that threesome that Tashi had years ago, but that’s in the past.

Or so they think.

Early reviews of this movie are not only celebrating Zendaya’s presence as a femme fatale but also drawing attention to Guadagnino’s take on rivalry and the ping-ponging dynamic of the central trio. Years after Tashi and Art have gotten married, their personal and professional lives are shaken up when Patrick (Josh O’Connor) resurfaces as a rival to Art. Will that be regarding only tennis, this time? We shall see. The film is scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, so you are in for a treat on the musical side of the project, too.

While speaking with Elle, Zendaya addressed the more grown-up feel of this film versus her previous projects:

“I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase … It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling. To be like, ‘Ooh, can I do this?’ You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, ‘You know what, f*ck it.'”

As for the “intense” sex scenes, Zendaya offered her insight there, too. “It’s what Luca does so well. It’s the things that aren’t. It’s the moments between the moments. Like, chemistry. The things that you can’t always say, but you feel,” the Euphoria star described. “That is Luca’s specialty when it comes to filmmaking. All the things that aren’t on the page that only someone who’s got the camera can really find.”

From the synopsis:

Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, has transformed her husband from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a challenger event — close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour. Tensions soon run high when he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick, his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.

Cast

Leading lady Zendaya is accompanied by Mike Faist (The Bikeriders, West Side Story). Their little domestic world is shaken up by the return of Josh O’Connor (The Crown, Only You) on the scene.