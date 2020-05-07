Netflix has dropped the first official teaser for The Old Guard, the streaming service’s upcoming film starring Charlize Theron as an immortal warrior whose name literally means “man-fighter” or “battler of men,” so you know ass-kicking is on the menu.

Based on the Greg Rucka graphic novel of the same name, The Old Guard is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and features Theron in the role of Andy, who’s been fighting for centuries and slowly losing her faith in humanity. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Theron expressed her love for the source material and her hopes that the action film would also force viewers to question the world around them. “Is what we’re doing enough? Is what we’re doing actually changing anything?” the actress pondered. “Are we making [things] better, or are we making the world worse?”

Despite the film’s fantastical elements, director Prince-Bythewood went for a grounded approach, which should hopefully achieve Theron’s goal of challenging the audience. “I never wanted any moment to take an audience out of the fact that these could be real people,” she said. “This is somebody that can get stabbed and walk away, but it’s going to hurt… This is a woman alive 6,000 years, and we come to her at the point where she wants it over.”

You can watch the film’s first teaser below:

They’ve been amongst us all along, living in the shadows. pic.twitter.com/V5XIgs6zLo — The Old Guard (@oldguardmovie) May 7, 2020

Here’s the official synopsis:

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Old Guard hits Netflix on July 10.

