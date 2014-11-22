Check Out The New, Different ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Soundtrack: ‘Awesome Mix Volume Zero’

Everyone loves Guardians of the Galaxy and its amazing soundtrack. Earlier this year, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 went gold. Hot on the heels of that success, James Gunn has compiled yet another collection of tracks for a new “mixtape:” Awesome Mix Volume Zero. The playlist features songs by more contemporary musicians like Andrew W.K. and Lyrics Born and has been posted as a fan’s playlist to 8Tracks, which Gunn then shared online. From Facebook:

On lighter days, our master soundman Simon Hayes would also play music on set between takes to keep people’s energy up. He did this while shooting the credit sequence in the Temple of Morag, and he also did it for the Boot of Jemiah, so we could keep the extras hyped and alive and feeling like they were in a bar atmosphere. Being that these were night shoots, it helped to keep people awake as well! Simon took requests for the credit scene, but for the Boot of Jemiah he asked me to put together an AWESOME playlist of high energy party tunes. So I did, featuring some of my favorite tunes.

Here’s The Complete Track List for Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Volume Zero:

1. Mindless Self Indulgence – “Never Wanted to Dance”

2. Andrew W.K. – “Party Hard”

3. Aceyalone (feat. Bionik)- “The Way It Was”

4. Lyrics Born – “I Like It, I Love It”

5. The Wombats – “Let’s Dance to Joy Division”

6. Gogol Bordello – “Start Wearing Purple”

7. Pigeon John – “Ben Vereen”

8. My Chemical Romance – “Teenagers”

9. Juskwam and Lyrikill – “Black Fist”

10. The Old 97’s – “Timebomb”

In other news, the original Awesome Mix will be available in cassette format come Friday November 28th as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event. The “Boot of Jemiah Playlist”, aka Awesome Mix Volume Zero is currently available for streaming here.

