



Late Monday night, a video of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s confrontation with another man went viral after the former compared being called “Fredo” to the n-word. According to the New York Times, the video itself — which has since been taken down by YouTube — does not contain the second man’s comment comparing Cuomo to the character from The Godfather film franchise, but it does show the cable news personality threatening him over it.

“My name is Chris Cuomo,” he tells the unidentified man in the video. “I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo is from The Godfather. He was that weak brother. And they use it as an Italian aspersion.”

Cuomo, whose brother Andrew is the current governor of New York, goes on to say that his mostly conservative critics have frequently used the “Fredo” comparison as an insult against him. He then responds to his accuser with a profanity-laden rant and even goes so far as to threaten to throw him down some nearby stairs.

In a tweeted statement, a CNN spokesperson said the network supported Cuomo despite the video’s comments. “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup,” read the tweet. “We completely support him.” Cuomo, meanwhile, later took to social media to apologize for his recorded outburst.



“Appreciate all the support but — truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me,” he wrote. “This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose.”

Appreciate all the support but – truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 13, 2019

Needless to say, despite CNN’s support of Cuomo and his best efforts to backtrack his heated response to the heckler, the anchor’s equating Italian Americans being called “Fredo” to African Americans being called the n-word (and other forms of racist language) has stirred an unsurprisingly ugly series of debates on social media.

President Trump, whose hatred of CNN and other “fake news” media sources, wasted no time in lampooning Cuomo.

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Neither did his large adult son Donald Trump Jr., whose own comment contained a beautiful example of unintentional irony.

Hey @ChrisCuomo, take it from me, “Fredo” isn’t the N word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother. 😉 https://t.co/sgg6yF7UDO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019

A few of the president’s current and former allies, however, actually aligned themselves with Cuomo.

I say good for @ChrisCuomo He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family. Imho Chris Cuomo has zero to apologize for. He deserves the apology. https://t.co/VnyMNgz14U — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 13, 2019

Chris Cuomo Threatens Man Who Hurled Italian Slur 'Fredo' at Him very proud of ⁦@ChrisCuomo⁩ this happens all the time. It’s quite racist. https://t.co/RWzqqzpDWE — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 13, 2019

For the most part, however, those who responded to the viral story either recognized the obvious fact that the recorded incident was a plant meant to elicit a response from Cuomo…

Yeah, I agree. I mean Cuomo went overboard with the "Fredo" stuff but the bottom line is this was an ambush set up by odious people. https://t.co/CoYsv2LhlR — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 13, 2019

…or told jokes, because Twitter.

Sure Curt Schilling claimed the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, accused David Hogg of being a crisis actor, and got suspended for posting a tweet comparing Muslims to Nazis, but it’s not like he did anything really “crazy” like Chris Cuomo threatening to hit a guy. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 13, 2019

chris cuomo internally reckoning with being a WASPy italian by whining about the godfather is so boring. that was a plot point in the sopranos. he should be like his brother rivers cuomo and listen to puccini until it gives him mental illness — Mr. Not My Birthday (@Lowenaffchen) August 13, 2019

(Via New York Times and CNN)