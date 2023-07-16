Last week the WGA got some company. SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents some 160,000 Hollywood actors, went on strike. It’s the first time the two groups have gone on strike together since 1960, and it could go on for a very, very long time. There are many reasons to wish that it wouldn’t, and one of them is that a very popular filmmaker — and ardent supporter of the unions — won’t be planning his next project.

As per the BBC (as caught by Deadline), Nolan was at the London premiere of Oppenheimer, his latest film, when he was asked if he would be writing another film during the strike.

“No, absolutely,” he replied. “It’s very important that everybody understands it is a very key moment in the relationship between working people and Hollywood.” He added, “This is not about me, this is not about the stars of my film. This is not about me, this is not about the stars of my film.”

When the SAG-AFTRA strike was announced, Oppenheimer was in the midst of its premiere — so its actors just up and left in solidarity. Nolan made sure to praise those collaborators in particular.

“I have to to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy,” said Nolan. “The list is enormous — Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek and so many more. … You’ve seen them here earlier on the red carpet. Unfortunately, they are off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union.”

Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21.

(Via BBC and Deadline)