It’s hard to believe it took until 2024 for a movie to be titled Civil War. There’s been Captain America: Civil War and The Civil War, but not simply Civil War until Alex Garland’s new A24 film. Equally surprising is that it’s not about the real Civil War, but a fictional (yet chillingly plausible) dispute between the “Western Forces” led by Texas/California and the rest of the country.

You can watch the new trailer above.

Described as an “adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razor’s edge,” Civil War stars Kirsten Dunst as a journalist traveling across the United States to document the crumbling country. The rest of the cast includes Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny (so good in Priscilla), Jesse Plemons in a scene-stealing role, and Nick Offerman as the president.

“Well, in the same way that you could say Ex Machina is sci fi, Devs is a tech thriller, and Men is a horror film, Civil War is a war movie – a contemporary war movie,” Garland told Screen Daily about his new movie. “It was a staggeringly difficult film to shoot.” It’s also A24’s most expensive movie ever.

Civil War opens in theaters on April 12th.